BREAKING NEWS: Utah County government campus evacuated after bomb threat

The Utah County government campus in downtown Provo was evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was reported. Provo Police and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are on site.



“All county employees are safe at this time, thanks to the great work of the Sheriff’s Office and Provo PD. Additional information will be provided by Provo PD later today,” said Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran when reached Tuesday afternoon.

More details will be shared as they become available.