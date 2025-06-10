Connect with us

BREAKING NEWS: Utah County government campus evacuated after bomb threat

Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point announces 24/7 Neonatology Coverage for babies

USPS to add new zip code to Lehi area

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: May 2025

Local summer fun for every budget, every family

American Fork Beach and Boat Harbor now open following $3M renovation

Community unites in mourning the loss of beloved PG boy

BREAKING NEWS: Body found on tracks in Lehi, LPD investigating

Broadbent’s Store to finally receive historical marker

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2025

Published

8 hours ago

on

The Utah County government campus in downtown Provo was evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was reported. Provo Police and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are on site.

“All county employees are safe at this time, thanks to the great work of the Sheriff’s Office and Provo PD. Additional information will be provided by Provo PD later today,” said Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran when reached Tuesday afternoon.

More details will be shared as they become available.

