Utah County government complex cleared after bomb threat

Provo (June10, 2025) — The Utah County Government complex in Provo has been cleared of any threat following a bomb scare earlier this morning, but out of an abundance of caution, all buildings will remain closed to the public for the remainder of the day, Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a county employee received a phone call from a man who claimed there was a bomb in the parking structure adjacent to the county offices. The caller stated he was watching the area, intended to harm county employees, and that the device would detonate in 34 minutes.

Provo Police deemed the threat credible and responded immediately. The Utah County Commission Office also acted quickly, and approximately 200 employees were evacuated safely from both the Administration Building and the Historic Courthouse. Provo Police secured the surrounding area and deployed bomb-sniffing canines to assist in the investigation.

By around noon, authorities had completed their sweep and confirmed there was no threat. However, as a precaution, the County Commission Office has directed all employees to continue working remotely for the rest of the day. The Administration Building, Historic Courthouse, and Health and Justice Building will remain closed to the public.

The County Commission Office extends its sincere gratitude to the Provo Police Department and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office for their swift and professional response during this unsettling incident.