Live Your Dream awards $62,000 in scholarships to single mothers at golf tourney

Live Your Dream, a Utah-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, awarded over $62,000 in scholarships for the upcoming fall semester to 37 single mothers pursuing higher education. At its annual charity golf tournament, held at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course on May 29, the organization presented 15 of these scholarships—totaling $37,500—to women determined to build a better future for themselves and their families through education.

This initiative is inspired by the personal journey ofKatie Bunnell, President and Co-Founder of Live Your Dream, who became a single mother after the sudden loss of her husband in 2005. At the time, she was a stay-at-home mom with an infant daughter and no clear path forward. Fueled by determination, Katie earned her bachelor’s degree in integrated studies with an emphasis in business and psychology within two and a half years—and has since made it her mission to support other women on similar paths.

“Education changed everything for me,” said Bunnell. “We created Live Your Dream to give single mothers the support they need to gain the confidence, credentials, and tools to provide for their families. These scholarships represent hope, opportunity, and the power to transform lives.”

Founded in 2010, Live Your Dream provides scholarships twice a year to Utah-based single mothers who are enrolled or plan to attend college, university, technical school, or other qualifying educational programs. Each scholarship typically includes funding for tuition ($2,000–$3,000), class fees ($1,000), and textbooks ($500), depending on individual need and available funding.

The event at Sleepy Ridge was a celebration of resilience, personal growth, and community support. Although the organization is powered primarily by volunteers and just one part-time employee (whose wages are donor-funded), its reach continues to grow thanks to the generosity of local sponsors and donors.

“We’re proud to partner with our community to invest in women who are working incredibly hard to break cycles of poverty and create stability for their families,” Bunnell added. “This event not only raises vital funds—it brings people together around a shared belief in second chances and new beginnings.”