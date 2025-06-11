Year In Review: Two state trophies, four region titles claimed by Skyridge teams in 2024-25

The athletes at Skyridge High School have captured their fifth-straight state championship in girls tennis with a sweep of the gold medals in every bracket as well as the second-straight silver trophy in girls swimming. In addition, girls tennis, football and both lacrosse teams won Region 3 titles this year.

Five other teams reached the state Final Four or the semifinals. The Falcons also claimed numerous individual medals in sports where those are awarded.

Following is a team-by-team summary of the results for this school year.

FALL

Boys Golf

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: 1st day

Top performer: Calvin Armstrong (Sr.)

Season highlight: Falcon senior Austin Holland finished fifth in the Region 3 medalist race with a stroke average of 71.9 but Armstrong saved his best for last by coming in tied for 42nd at State with a two-day total of 152.

Girls Tennis

Region 3 finish: 1st

State 6A finish: 1st

Top performer: Bella Lewis (Sr.)

Season highlight: The Falcon five-peat was the most dominant yet, with 75 points to 39 for second-place Lone Peak, a 13-point wider gap than in 2023. All of the Falcon state entrants won a gold medal in their respective brackets: Lewis in No. 1 Singles, junior Andi Armstrong at No. 2 Singles, senior Naomi Johnsonat No. 3 Singles, seniors Kaia Sperry and Ava Ericksen at No. 1 Doubles, and seniors Sophia Bleak and Lacey Jaussi at No. 2 Doubles.

Cross Country

Region 3 finish: 5th boys, 4th girls

State 6A finish: 6th boys, 5th girls

Top male performer: Ian Greene (Jr.)

Top female performer: Lucy Hawkins (Jr.)

Season highlight: Greene came in 22nd at the state meet and Hawkins finished in 18th place at State and was seventh in the Region 3 race.

Girls Soccer

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: Quarterfinals

Season highlight: The No. 7 Falcons eliminated No. 10American Fork from the 6A state tournament in the second round but fell to No. 2 Mountain Ridge by a single goal in the quarterfinal.

Girls Volleyball

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: 7th

Season highlight: The No. 7 Falcons finished exactly as they were seeded in the 6A state tournament but did beat No. 10 Copper Hills and No. 6 Bingham along the way with losses to No. 2 Lone Peak in the quarterfinal and No. 5 Syracuse in the placement match.

Football

Region 3 finish: 1st

State 6A finish: Final Four

Season highlight: The Falcons were unbeaten in Region 3 games to secure the league championship. They earned a No. 2 seed into the 6A state tournament and defeated No. 15 Riverton and No. 7 Davis to advance to the semifinals, where they were edged by the No. 3 Knights with a one-touchdown margin.

WINTER

Drill

Region 3 finish: 6th place

State 6A finish: Semifinals

Season highlight: The Amurelles’ Sara Lemon earned third place in the Region 3 drill-down competition.

Competitive Cheer

The Falcon cheer squad did not participate in any UHSAA competitions this year.

Swimming

Region 3 finish: Boys 3rd, Girls 2nd

State 6A finish: Boys 4th, Girls 2nd

Top male performer: Mason Hemmert (Sr.)

Top female performer: Kara Moir (Jr.)

Season highlight: The Falcon girls captured their second-straight silver trophy with a close win over third-place Lehi. The boys came in fourth this time after winning back-to-back titles the previous two seasons. Hemmert wrapped up his outstanding prep career with one gold medal, two silvers and a fifth place.

Wrestling

Divisional finish: Boys A 6th, Girls A 7th

State 6A finish: Boys 8th, Girls 13th

Top male performer: Jacob Millward (Fr.)

Top female performer: Madison Sherman (Jr.)

Season highlight: Sherman earned her second-straight state gold medal for the Falcons, this time in the 155 weight class.Millward won a thrilling final match to claim the gold medal in the 113 weight class.

Girls Basketball

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: Second Round

Season highlight: The Falcons showed resiliency in the face of adversity as they dealt with injuries and other setbacks this season.

Boys Basketball

Region 3 finish: 6th

State 6A finish: Second Round

Season highlight: The Falcons had a great run at the Damien Classic Tournament in California, which ended with a second-place finish in the Bronze Division.

SPRING

Girls Golf

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 10th

Top performer: Lani Haws (Sr.)

Season highlight: The Falcons shot a combined 366 in the first round at the state tournament and made the cut, then improved their score by 19 strokes on the second day. Haws finished in 32nd place at State.

Boys Tennis

State 6A finish: 3rd

Top performers: Seniors Jaden Peck and Brandon Poulsen

Season highlight: The No. 2 seed in the tournament, Peck and Poulsen outlasted the No. 1 duo from Lone Peak in a marathon match at No. 2 Doubles to claim the gold medals for the bracket.

Girls Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: Tied 1st

State 6A finish: Final Four

Season highlight: With a lot of young talent, the No. 4 Falcons were the Region 3 co-champions. In the playoffs, they bounced No. 13 Copper Hills and outlasted No. 5 Lone Peak with an exciting overtime victory to reach the semifinals, where they fell to the top-seeded Sentinels of Mountain Ridge.

Boys Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: 1st

State 6A finish: Final Four

Season highlight: The No. 3 Falcons were the Region 3 champions and eliminated No. 14 Copper Hills in the tournament second round and No. 6 Mountain Ridge in the quarterfinals. They had a perfect season going until they lost by an extra-period golden goal to No. 2 Davis in the semifinals to finish with a 19-1 overall record.

Track

Region 3 finish: Boys 5th, Girls 2nd

State 6A finish: Boys 10th, Girls 15th

Top male performer: Ty Baird (Jr.)

Top female performer: Abigail Dotson (Jr.)

Season highlight: Baird earned the bronze medal in the boys high jump and garnered sixth place with his team in the 4×200 relay. Dotson tied for second place in the girls high jump and also finished fourth in the long jump.

Boys Soccer

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: Final Four

Season highlight: The No. 3 Falcons topped No. 14 Syracuse in the second round and then secured a thrilling golden-goal victory in overtime over No. 6 Weber to earn a berth in the semifinals, where they lost by one goal to the eventual repeat state champions, No. 2 American Fork.

Boys Volleyball

Region 3 finish: Tied for 3rd

State 6A finish: Consolation semifinal

Season highlight: The No. 12 Falcons went .500 in tough Region 3, but took No. 5 Herriman to a five-set game in the second round before losing to the Mustangs. They then defeated league foe No. 13 Pleasant Grove but were eliminated from the tournament by No. 8 Davis.

Softball

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: Super Regionals

Season highlight: The No. 13 Falcons won five of their last seven games in the regular season but fell to No. 4 Lehi in the 6A state tournament to end their campaign for the year.

Baseball

Region 3 finish: Tied for 3rd

State 6A finish: Super Regionals

Season highlight: The No. 8 Falcons won the first contest of the three-game series with No. 9 Bingham to start the 6A state tournament but lost the next two games to close out their season.