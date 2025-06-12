Marker unveiling for the Thomas Austin House rescheduled

The Lehi Historical Society’s historical marker unveiling for the Thomas Austin House, initially scheduled for today, has been rescheduled for October 2 at 7 p.m.

The beautiful Victorian home, located at 427 E. 500 North, is owned by Wes and Geraldine Dalley.

In 1982, the home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its nomination form notes that it “is a fine extant example of Victorian architecture in Utah. At a time when eclecticism and irregularity in house design were at a premium, the Austin House projects an asymmetry of massing and mixing of historical details which is truly exceptional.”

When the Dalleys purchased the home in 1975, it was “a shell of a home,” according to Wes Dalley. It had been an apartment house for many years. The couple has spent the last 50 years bringing the house back to its former glory.

The home was built in 1901 by Thomas Austin, a successful sheep and cattleman.

For more information on future unveilings, contact the Lehi Historical Society at lehihistory.com or 801-768-1570. The Lehi Historical Marker Program was founded in 2022 by the Lehi Historical Society and is funded by HADCO Construction and the Lehi City PARC Program.