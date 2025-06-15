Lehi community honors local teen’s legacy of love and generosity

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of 14-year-old Jenna Sharp, who passed away Saturday, June 7, after suffering critical injuries in a tragic accident on May 30. Jenna was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street after a local youth church dance and was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City with severe brain trauma.

After several days of waiting, hoping and praying for a miracle, Jenna’s family made the painful decision to withdraw life support and allow her to pass peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

“Jenna suffered severe trauma to her brain stem and showed no signs of consciousness since the incident,” her father, Chris Sharp, shared in a statement posted to social media. “With you, we hoped and prayed that a miracle might pull her through, but ultimately were faced with the impossibly difficult decision.”

Jenna’s passing, while unimaginably sorrowful, was marked by a final act of selflessness. She became an organ donor, with the potential to save six lives and improve the health of dozens more.

“Her unique injury put her in a miraculous position to donate her most vital organs,” Chris added. “We believe this is what Jenna would have wanted.”

Described by those who knew her as loyal, spunky, kind and full of light, Jenna made an impact far beyond her 14 years. “She lives with her whole heart,” said Kara, a close family friend. “Her warmth and vibrant spirit have touched so many lives.”

Advertisement

The Sharp family expressed immense gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received from friends, neighbors and the broader Lehi community. From prayers and heartfelt messages to meals, yard work and even birthday parties for the Sharp children, the kindness has been a lifeline during a devastating time.

“You’ll never know the burden you have helped to carry,” Chris’ statement continued. “Despite this horrible tragedy, we have ironically experienced a bit of heaven on earth as we have felt God’s loving arms wrap around us, manifested by your selfless love for our family.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by family friends to help cover medical and funeral expenses. Jenna’s funeral is tentatively planned for Saturday, June 14, with final details to be shared in her upcoming obituary.

In their message to the community, the Sharps concluded with gratitude and hope: “May that spirit of love continue in this community as you and we move forward to heal from life’s most difficult trials. God bless.”

As Lehi continues to grieve this tragic loss, Jenna’s legacy of courage, compassion and generosity will live on not only in the lives she touched in her short time here, but also in those she saved through the gift of organ donation.