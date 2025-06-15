Lehi Round-Up 2025 brings beloved traditions and exciting new events

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Every summer, Lehi residents count down to the most exciting week of the year: Lehi Round-Up Week. The 2025 celebration, running from June 21 to 29, promises not only the return of crowd favorites like the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo, Miss Lehi Scholarship competition, parades, and concerts but also a lineup of brand-new attractions that add fresh energy to this deeply rooted tradition.

“This year we’ve really focused on expanding the experience for all ages,” said Melanie Hansen, a Lehi City representative. “Lehi Round-Up Week is all about celebrating our community and having fun together. We’re bringing back all the favorites, but we’re also excited to introduce new events that we think families are going to love.”

Among the most talked-about additions this year is Field Fest, a family-friendly event hosted at Lehi Sports Park. Slated for Wednesday, June 25, Field Fest features a giant water fight, kickball, a dunk tank, and oversized games like Jenga and parachute play. It’s designed to give families an interactive and energetic way to enjoy the summer sun.

“Field Fest is the perfect mix of competition, laughter, and community bonding,” Hansen said. “It’s a hands-on event that gives kids and adults alike a chance to play together, make memories, and maybe get a little soaked in the process.”

Also debuting this year is a spectacular drone show, which will take place after each rodeo night. Instead of traditional fireworks, the aerial display will celebrate Lehi’s legacy and culture with high-tech choreography, lighting up the sky in dazzling formations.

“We can’t wait to celebrate and recognize some of the unique traditions of the Lehi Round-Up in such a unique way,” said Jared Peterson, a member of the Rodeo Committee. “It’s going to be a beautiful moment of community pride and something truly special for everyone in attendance.”

Of course, no Lehi Round-Up is complete without its signature event, the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo, taking place from June 25 to 28. This year’s rodeo will be packed with action, featuring top-tier talent and crowd-pleasing entertainment.

Returning to the arena are Justin Rumford, 12-time Rodeo Clown of the Year, and Andy Stewart, a beloved rodeo announcer known for his humor and class. Frontier Rodeo, the Stock Contractor of the Year, is also back, bringing high-caliber livestock that guarantees edge-of-your-seat excitement.

Specialty acts this year include the Chuck Wagon Racers, back by popular demand, and the incomparable Bobby Kerr, who will wow the crowd with his dogs, mustangs, and classic cars.

“Bobby is always a fan favorite,” said Peterson. “It’s incredible to see his skills as a trainer and horseman. He brings something magical to the arena.” And yes, the world-famous Lehi Rodeo Burger will return to the concession areas.

Beyond the rodeo and new additions, Round-Up Week 2025 offers something for everyone: tennis and pickleball tournaments, live music, half-price swim days, BBQs, an outdoor movie night, a comedy show by ComedySportz, the Raise the Mic talent showcase, the Chalk It Up art event, and the ever-popular Grand Parade and Family Fun Day at Wines Park.

For a full schedule, ticket prices, and event registration, visit the official Lehi Round-Up website or follow Lehi City on social media. The Lehi Free Press will publish a full schedule of events in the June 19 issue.