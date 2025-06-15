REVIEW: The Ruth’s “The Play That Goes Wrong” a chaotic joy

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater’s first non-musical production, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” is a hoot from beginning to end. The show began with a group of theater friends in 2006, marrying slapstick and real-life comedy in one show. “The Play That Goes Wrong” was an immediate hit and has since been on Broadway, sparking spinoff productions and becoming a fan-favorite in regional theaters.

The antics begin before the first line is even said. The cast, dressed as stage crew, actors and ushers, all indulge in every moment of chaotic goodness possible. I watched as ushers got confused on where the seats were, programs were intentionally spelled wrong, and audience members got pulled on stage to “fix” the broken set. It was utterly hilarious to be so immersed in a theatrical environment. The Ruth’s new location made for the perfect stage to host such a show.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is a work inspired by mishaps that can happen in a real production. Bodily injuries, getting stuck in a “loop” of the same scenes, and set pieces breaking down frequently are all funny moments in the work. The show is a love letter to a life on stage.

The cast of the show is utterly brilliant, milking every gag and joke throughout the show. Adam Packard leads as the well-meaning and hilarious Chris/Inspector Carter (double cast with Samuel Wright), Bryson Smellie plays a side-splitting Robert/Thomas Colleymore (double cast with Charlie Flint), Dylan Thomas commits to his dual roles as Max/Cecil (double cast with Brett Jamison), Dallin Bradford added his acting chops and character work as Dennis/Perkins (double cast with Adrian Alita), Kennedy Bradford plays the stage manager turned hilarious actor Annie (double cast with Darci Ramirez), Ian Webb plays the hilarious and irreverent Trevor (double cast with Luke Logan), Langi Tuifua makes the most of his slapstick-centric role of Jonathan/Charles Haversham (double cast with Chad Brown), and Christie Gardiner rounds out the cast as the diva actress Sandra/Florence (double cast with Heather Shelley).

Each member of the cast manages to take characters and make them memorable, unique and hilarious. The audience was smiling from ear to ear the entire time.

One of the best parts of the show is that audience members cannot tell what is real and what is not. Gasps are heard when actors hit their head, actors visit the concessions booth at intermission and supposed stage crew members get thrown into the show with little warning. The antsy pacing of the show makes it a joy to watch on stage. The audience really never knows what is coming next.

Without a doubt, director Barta Heiner understood exactly what needed to happen with this show. New gags and references to pop culture made the show as fresh and memorable as ever, while maintaining the theatrical vibe that made the show such a phenomenon.

“‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ celebrates everything we adore about being on stage, including the mishaps, or perhaps especially the mishaps,” said Heiner. “Our cast has embraced the physical comedy and timing it takes to pull off a show that’s intentionally falling apart, and they’re having a blast. It’s a show for theater lovers and first-timers alike.”

Set designer Jason Baldwin deserves the highest praise for his work on the show. His set manages to look ornate in a theatrical way while also managing to fall apart and feel as though it is ripping at the seams. An elevator on stage, a room that breaks down, and walls that come down without a warning all add to the hectic fun that is “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is a must-see for families, theater-fans and anyone in need of a good belly laugh. The cast and crew of the show put their all into the work and gave it new life. The show runs until Aug. 16 with nightly and afternoon performances. For more information or to get tickets, visit www.theruth.org.