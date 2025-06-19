One silver trophy, five other top state finishes highlight Pioneer sports year

Athletes at Lehi High School put in a solid second year at the Class 6A level, collecting the silver trophy in baseball, earning third place at State in girls swimming and boys volleyball, plus reaching the state Final Four in football and softball as well as placing fourth in competitive cheer.

In addition, the Pioneers earned numerous individual medals in sports where those are awarded.

Following is a team-by-team look at this school year’s achievements.

FALL

Boys Golf

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: 11th

Top performer: Toa Ofahengaue (Sr.)

Season highlight: Ofahengaue won the individual medalist honors at the region stroke championship and finished in fourth place in the overall region medalist race with a 69.3 stroke average. He tied for 28th place at State. Sophomore D’Adiddas Notoa was the top state placer for Lehi, tying for 19th place.

Girls tennis

State 6A finish: 8th

Top performer: Isabella Norton (Sr.)

Season highlight: The Pioneers nearly doubled last year’s impressive state score, at that time the best Lehi had earnedsince joining the larger-school ranks. Norton was seeded at No. 5 in the Second Singles bracket and advanced to the quarterfinals, where she played well but fell to a higher seed.

Cross Country

Region 3 finish: Boys 3rd, Girls 6th

State 6A finish: Boys 7th, Girls 7th

Top male performer: Miles Braithwaite (Jr.)

Top female performer: Laney Martin (Fr.)

Season highlight: Martin finished in 15th place as the leader of a very young and promising girls squad and Braithwaite was 19thoverall at the 6A state meet.

Girls Soccer

Region 3 finish: Tied for 3rd

State 6A finish: Quarterfinals

Season highlight: The Pioneers rolled to nine straight victories to start the season and jumped six spots In the state seedings from the previous year. They won a dramatic shootout to advance to the quarterfinals, where they lost a close match to top-seeded Lone Peak.

Girls Volleyball

Region 3 finish: 6th

State 6A finish: First Round

Season highlight: The No. 17 Pioneers lost on the road at No. 16 American Fork in the first round of the 6A state tournament. The best regular-season result was a 3-1 triumph over Westlake in Region 3 play.

Football

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: Final Four

Season highlight: The Pioneers finished as the 6A No. 4 seed and easily advanced to the semifinals, where they lost a one-point, overtime barn-burner to top seed and eventual champion Corner Canyon.

WINTER

Drill

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: Semifinals

Season highlight: In the league meet, the Pionettes earned thirdplace in the military category and came in fourth overall.

Competitive Cheer

State 6A finish: 4th All-Girl Division

Season highlight: The Pioneers earned third place in the cheercategory and fourth in the dance and show categories and so came in fourth overall at State. Coach Jena Anderson was recognized as the UHSAA 6A Coach of the Year.

Swimming

Region 3 finish: Girls 3rd, Boys 6th

State 6A finish: Girls 3rd, Boys 15th

Top female performer: Alyssa Soderquist (Jr.)

Top male performer: Jeffrey Smith (Jr.)

Season highlight: The Pioneer girls earned a strong third place at State. Soderquist captured the first-ever gold medal in swimming by a Lehi girl in the 100-yard butterfly. She also helped claim a relay silver, placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and contributed to a relay sixth place as well. Smith placed eighth in the 200-yard freestyle at the region meet and swam in relay events at State.

Wrestling

Division B finish: Boys 7th, Girls 7th

State 6A finish: Boys 15th, Girls 14th

Top male performer: Lincoln Rex (Sr.)

Top female performer: Addison Hutchison (Fr.)

Season highlight: Rex finished in fifth place in the 126 weight class and Hutchison came in sixth in the 140 girls bracket.

Girls Basketball

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: Second Round

Season highlight: The No. 11 Pioneers played on the road at No. 6 Davis and took the Darts all the way to the end, losing by just two points.

Boys Basketball

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: Quarterfinals

Season highlight: Seeded No. 8, the Pioneers bested No. 9 Weber by 25 points and then had to play No. 1 Herriman. The Mustangs hung on to win by just four points and eventually finished with the silver trophy.

SPRING

Girls Golf

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: First Round

Top performer: Tacee Hess (Sr.)

Season highlight: The Pioneers didn’t advance to the second day of the 6A state tournament as a group. Hess finished fifth in the Region 3 medalist race and qualified to play in the second roundat State, where she tied for 18th place.

Boys Tennis

State 6A finish: 9th

Top performers: Benton Burnett (Sr.) and Ty Reynolds (So.)

Season highlight: Burnett and Reynolds earned the team’s best state seed at No. 6. In First Doubles, they won the third-set tiebreaker to eliminate Westlake and advance to the quarterfinals, where they fell to the No. 3 seed.

Girls Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: Second Round

Season highlight: The No. 8 Pioneers lost to No. 9 Syracuse in the second round of the 6A state tournament.

Boys Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: Second Round

Season highlight: The No. 11 Pioneers played tough in the second round of the 6A state tournament but were outlasted byNo. 6 Mountain Ridge, which won by a single goal.

Track

Region 3 finish: Boys 2nd, Girls 4th

State 6A finish: Boys 13th, Girls 17th

Top male performer: Carson Howard (Jr.)

Top female performer: Remy McAdams (So.)

Season highlight: At State, McAdams came in sixth in the 1600-meter run, while Howard earned points for his team in two events, placing seventh in the 110m hurdles and eighth in the long jump. Sophomore Sterling Fillmore was sixth in the javelin.

Boys Soccer

Region 3 finish: Tied for 4th

State 6A finish: First Round

Season highlight: The No. 15 Pioneers tripled their number of victories from last year, including a shootout defeat of the top-ranked defending state champions, but suffered a one-goal defeat in the first round.

Boys Volleyball

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 3rd

Season highlight: The Pioneers completely reversed their record from last year and jumped 12 spots in the seedings to finish at No. 4. They reached the semifinals before falling to the eventual state champions but avenged two Region 3 five-set losses to No. 2 Westlake by upsetting the Thunder to finish third.

Softball

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: Final Four

Season highlight: The Pioneers earned the No. 4 seed and proved they deserved it, reaching the bracket finals by topping three other teams, but they couldn’t get past top seed and eventual state champion Riverton.

Baseball

Region 3 finish: Tied for 3rd

State 6A finish: 2nd

Season highlight: The Pioneers earned mixed results through the regular season and finished as the No. 10 seed. Lehi then made a resilient run through the 6A state tournament, eliminating No. 7 Corner Canyon in the Super Regionals, beating No. 2 Pleasant Grove and No. 11 Herriman before bouncing No. 3 Davis in the bracket final, and then advancing to face No. 1 American Fork in the championship series. It was their fourth-straight appearance in the finals.