“Summer surge” emphasizes need for homeless services

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

As summer temperatures begin to soar, so too does the number of families and individuals experiencing homelessness. While winter is often seen as the season of greatest need as shelters fill up and communities rally to provide warmth and protection from the cold, summer brings a lesser-known crisis, referred to by homeless advocates as the “summer surge.”

According to data tracked by Strategies to End Homelessness, nationwide shelters report monthly applications can increase as much as 25% during summer months. As temperatures climb into the 90s and higher, the safety of those living outside becomes an urgent public health concern. From increased demand on shelters to limited access to shade and clean water, summer brings its own set of dangers for the growing number of Utahns without housing.

In Utah, the annual point-in-time count conducted in 2024 identified 3,869 individuals experiencing homelessness. The count, used to assess needs and guide funding, also revealed an increase in the number of unsheltered individuals, many of whom are camping in parks, near rivers, or on the outskirts of towns. A study by the National Recreation and Park Association found that public parks and recreation centers are often a refuge for homeless individuals.

As in summers past, Lehi residents have reported seeing some unsheltered people sleeping in parks or camping on undeveloped land in the area. Julie Ransom, a Lehi mother of five, posted on social media about a young man she’s noticed sleeping in a neighborhood park for the past couple of weeks. “He moves between different locations within the park and green spaces nearby,” she said.

Despite concerns from neighborhood families, Ransom said the young man has been polite and respectful, but she also understands the complexities of his situation. She’s talked to the young man who is skeptical of shelters because of safety concerns. She’s taken it upon herself to try to help. “My goal is to compile resources and talk with him, to see if there’s anything he would be open to, maybe working with a caseworker or his parents,” Ransom shared.

She says many people don’t understand the range of services available, and even fewer know how to access or share that information. “The public doesn’t know what the safe resources are. There are multiple programs, but it’s hard to know which are trustworthy or what someone needs to qualify,” she said.

The Lehi City Police Department partners with Utah County resources, like Utah 211 and other non-profits. The only city ordinance concerning unsheltered people is one prohibiting park use past 11 p.m. There is no specific overnight camping ordinance.

Currently, Utah County has no dedicated homeless shelter, but there are resources available:

● Utah 211: Central hotline for shelter, food, behavioral health and emergency services.

● Food and Care Coalition (Provo): Offers hot meals, hygiene services, clothing, laundry, hotel vouchers, advocacy and mentoring. foodandcare.org

● Department of Workforce Services (American Fork): Helps with Medicaid, food stamps, employment and training. 801-492-4500

● Housing Authority of Utah County: Rental assistance and long-term housing: housinguc.org

● Wasatch Behavioral Health: Offers crisis outreach and potential beds for treatment. 801-373-7393

● Community Action Services (Provo): Can offer a hotel shelter in emergencies.

● Mountainland Continuum of Care: Coordinates homeless services in Utah County. 801-229-3800

● The Road Home (Salt Lake): May provide transportation to SLC shelters. theroadhome.org.

Beyond safety concerns for her kids, who feel uneasy walking through the park, Ransom is also thinking about the man’s well-being. “It’s a public space, and the restroom facilities there aren’t adequate for someone living outdoors. It’s concerning for him, and for the neighborhood. People need access to showers, hygiene supplies and basic dignity,” she said.

She hopes others approach the issue with more compassion and fewer assumptions. “When dealing with people who are unhoused, there are a lot of unknowns about how they got there. Some people are quick to judge. They assume addiction, or that someone wants this life. But showing a little compassion, when it’s safe to do so, is what everyone needs,” she said.

Alan Henrie, who now lives in Lehi, knows that story all too well. After moving from San Diego and going through a job transition, Henrie found himself living out of his car for nine months.

“My lease was up, and I stayed with friends for a while. Then I ended up in my car,” he said. “Once you’re in that situation, it’s hard to get out. Half of Americans are just one major financial incident away from losing their housing.”

Henrie emphasized that homelessness isn’t always what people assume. “I had a storage unit, used a laundromat, and showered at truck stops or gyms. Most people had no idea I was living in my car,” he shared.

Henrie feels the poverty line has moved a lot in the last 10-20 years, and inflation, housing prices, and stagnant wages have dragged more people into homelessness.

Henrie wants to change the way people talk about homelessness. “A lot of people think unhoused folks are drug addicts or dangerous. That’s a small percentage. Mostly, people are just stuck. We’re creatures of habit, and sometimes you just need someone to help you change your routine,” he said. “If more people understood how it could happen to them, they’d have more empathy. Public perception can shift, and that helps too.”

He supports funding programs that provide real paths out. “I’d happily pay extra income tax if it went to programs that give people what they need—tiny homes, a place to shower and cook, someone to help with resumes. People need a physical address just to get a job.”

For residents like Ransom, the solution lies in a mix of awareness, action, and empathy. “We can’t ignore it,” she said. “We have to find ways to help—because these are people, and they’re part of our community too.”