Suzanne and Keith Pulham to be Grand Marshals of Lehi Round-Up celebration

Longtime Lehi residents Suzanne and Keith Pulham were selected as Grand Marshals for the upcoming Lehi Round-Up celebrations. The Pulhams will ride in the Grand Parade and will be honored at the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo each day.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to be selected as the Grand Marshals for this year’s Lehi Round-Up. As lifelong residents of this special city, it means the world to us to be part of a tradition that has been central to Lehi’s identity for generations,” said Suzanne.

Both Keith and Suzanne were born and raised here in Lehi, and graduated from Lehi High School in 1980. After graduation, Keith served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission. Suzanne attended “The Tech” (now known as Utah Valley University), earning her associates degree in drafting and design.

Upon Keith’s return from his mission in November of 1982, he and Suzanne reconnected their friendship, got engaged in January and were married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 12, 1983. They are the proud parents of five children—Joshua, Heath, Trevor, Amanda and Kiera — and have been blessed with 15 grandchildren.

Keith is a third-generation paint contractor, continuing a family legacy of painting homes and commercial buildings. In 1997, he branched out from Pulham Enterprises to start his own business: Keith Pulham Painting. Together, Keith and Suzanne worked hard to grow their company and support their family. Today, their sons Joshua and Trevor continue the family tradition by running the painting business.

Suzanne recently retired at the end of January after working for 19 years as the secretary at Wing Mortuary. She found deep meaning in her role, supporting families through one of life’s most difficult time — the loss of a loved one.

Keith has also served the community and church in manymeaningful ways. His service includes work in Scouting and the Young Men’s program, earning the Silver Beaver Award and serving as a high counselor, as a stake young men’s president, in multiple bishoprics and as a bishop both in a home ward and in a young single adult ward at Brigham Young University.

Advertisement

He served on the Utah County Livestock Show committee over the lamb division and also in the Lehi High School Booster Club and led the Lehi Round-Up breakfast for over 20 years.

“Our children were a big part of that tradition, helping set up for the breakfast in Wines Park and even riding four-wheelers through the streets of Lehi to transport stoves and equipment to serve thousands of people,” said Suzanne.

Suzanne has likewise given countless hours to the community. She served as both a school PTA president and as the district PTA president over Lehi and Cedar Fort schools. She has been a member of the Lehi Parade Committee, helped build many floats and served in leadership roles in the primary, young women’s and relief society organizations. She also served alongside Keith for more than five years at BYU. Currently, she is serving with the Lehi Historical Society.

Together, they are currently serving as senior missionaries at the Heber Valley Camp Mission.

“Being a part of this community for our entire lives has been a blessing. We’ve watched Lehi grow from a small farming town to the thriving city it is today, and, through it all, we’ve loved staying connected to its history, people and spirit. Fun fact– our home is now on the Lehi Parade route, so we always have great seats to watch the celebrations,” said Keith.

“The Lehi Round-Up is a beautiful tradition that captures the heart of this community, and we’re humbled to represent our hometown this year. We want to thank the Round-Up Committee and the wonderful people of Lehi for this honor. We look forward to celebrating with you all,” added Suzanne.