Lehi Sports
ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Skyridge and Lehi Student athletes excel in classroom too
For more than 40 years, the Utah High School Activities Association has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition.
Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability as a varsity contributor and academic proficiency, as measured by cumulative grade point average combined with an ACT or SAT score. All students with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
With more than 100,000 students participating in high school activities in Utah, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.
Teams are named by sport and classification. Skyridge and Lehi both compete in Class 6A. Winners in the UHSAA-sanctioned cultural arts categories are also included. Following are the names of the Lehi-area students who earned this honor during the 2024-25 school year.
FALL
Boys Golf
Calvin Armstrong – Skyridge
Girls Tennis
Anjalee Olson – Lehi
Lacey Jaussi – Skyridge
Girls Soccer
Rachel Boren – Skyridge
Reganne Poll – Skyridge
Girls Cross Country
Ava Talbot – Skyridge
Charlene Schramm – Skyridge
Eliza Bodine – Skyridge
Macie Wakley – Skyridge
Madelyn Markland – Skyridge
Reese Mehr – Skyridge
Edward Fuller – Skyridge Seth Newman – Skyridge
Football
Dallin Boyd – Lehi
Ryder Holt – Skyridge
WINTER
Instrumental Music
Lilian Merrill – Skyridge
Vocal Music
Abigail Brown – Skyridge
Cambri Burgon – Skyridge
Isabelle Taylor – Skyridge
Joseph Robinson – Skyridge
Liesel Chipman – Skyridge
Lily Withers – Skyridge
Madelyn Markland – Skyridge
Claire Bement – Skyridge
Declan Newall – Skyridge
Grace McChesney – Skyridge
Jack Warren – Skyridge
Liesel Chipman – Skyridge
Drill Team
Madison Andrews – Lehi
Girls Swimming
Taya Kendall – Lehi
Boys Swimming
Evan Layton – Skyridge
Matthew Hemmert – Skyridge
Summit Larson – Skyridge
Boys Wrestling
Lincoln Rex – Lehi
Nathaniel Terrazas – Skyridge
SPRING
Baseball
Boston Drakulich – Lehi
Girls Lacrosse
Lily Withers – Skyridge
Boys Lacrosse
Jared Christiansen – Lehi
McKay Jeppesen – Lehi
Seth Newman – Skyridge
Boys Soccer
Cesar Pedroza – Lehi
Mark Franco – Lehi
Softball
Aliyah Atcitty – Skyridge
Boys Tennis
Benton Burnett – Lehi
Brandon Poulsen – Skyridge
Jaden Peck – Skyridge
Nathan Hansen – Skyridge
Quentin Melanson – Skyridge
Girls Track
Rebekah Jenkins – Lehi
Ava Talbot – Skyridge
Charlene Schramm – Skyridge
Eliza Bodine – Skyridge
Macie Wakley – Skyridge
Madelyn Markland – Skyridge
Boys Track
Edward Fuller – Skyridge
Taylor Kjar – Skyridge