ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Skyridge and Lehi Student athletes excel in classroom too

For more than 40 years, the Utah High School Activities Association has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition.

Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability as a varsity contributor and academic proficiency, as measured by cumulative grade point average combined with an ACT or SAT score. All students with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.

With more than 100,000 students participating in high school activities in Utah, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.

Teams are named by sport and classification. Skyridge and Lehi both compete in Class 6A. Winners in the UHSAA-sanctioned cultural arts categories are also included. Following are the names of the Lehi-area students who earned this honor during the 2024-25 school year.

FALL

Boys Golf

Calvin Armstrong – Skyridge

Girls Tennis

Anjalee Olson – Lehi

Lacey Jaussi – Skyridge

Girls Soccer

Cambria Lee – Skyridge

Emily MacDonald – Skyridge

Rachel Boren – Skyridge

Reganne Poll – Skyridge

Girls Cross Country

Ava Talbot – Skyridge

Charlene Schramm – Skyridge

Eliza Bodine – Skyridge

Macie Wakley – Skyridge

Madelyn Markland – Skyridge

Reese Mehr – Skyridge

Boys Cross Country

Edward Fuller – Skyridge Seth Newman – Skyridge

Taylor Kjar – Skyridge

Football

Dallin Boyd – Lehi

Ryder Holt – Skyridge

WINTER

Instrumental Music

Lilian Merrill – Skyridge

Vocal Music

Abigail Brown – Skyridge

Cambri Burgon – Skyridge

Isabelle Taylor – Skyridge

Joseph Robinson – Skyridge

Liesel Chipman – Skyridge

Lily Withers – Skyridge

Madelyn Markland – Skyridge

Theatre

Claire Bement – Skyridge

Declan Newall – Skyridge

Grace McChesney – Skyridge

Jack Warren – Skyridge

Liesel Chipman – Skyridge

Drill Team

Madison Andrews – Lehi

Girls Swimming

Taya Kendall – Lehi

Boys Swimming

Evan Layton – Skyridge

Matthew Hemmert – Skyridge

Summit Larson – Skyridge

Boys Wrestling

Lincoln Rex – Lehi

Nathaniel Terrazas – Skyridge

SPRING

Baseball

Boston Drakulich – Lehi

Girls Lacrosse

Lily Withers – Skyridge

Boys Lacrosse

Jared Christiansen – Lehi

McKay Jeppesen – Lehi

Seth Newman – Skyridge

Boys Soccer

Cesar Pedroza – Lehi

Mark Franco – Lehi

Softball

Makenzie Grose – Lehi

Aliyah Atcitty – Skyridge

Boys Tennis

Benton Burnett – Lehi

Brandon Poulsen – Skyridge

Calvin Armstrong – Skyridge

Jaden Peck – Skyridge

Nathan Hansen – Skyridge

Quentin Melanson – Skyridge

Girls Track

Colette Langston – Lehi

Rebekah Jenkins – Lehi

Ava Talbot – Skyridge

Charlene Schramm – Skyridge

Eliza Bodine – Skyridge

Macie Wakley – Skyridge

Madelyn Markland – Skyridge

Boys Track

Edward Fuller – Skyridge

Taylor Kjar – Skyridge