Lehi City Council approves this year’s PARC tax arts and culture allocations

The Lehi PARC tax, known as the Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture tax, was approved by voters in 2021. It generates approximately $1.3 to $1.5 million annually. The council has allocated 70% of the revenues to city parks and the remaining 30% to arts and culture.

The applications for 2025 were submitted by April 17 and reviewed by the PARC Committee.

On Tuesday, June 10 during the Lehi City Council Meeting, Lehi City’s PARC Committee summarized its recommendations to the City Council for approval of the recreation and cultural organization grant applications. “The grants include the ongoing operations of cultural organizations and cultural facilities” as defined by the PARC Committee.

This year, the PARC Committee received 14 different culturalorganization grant applications encompassing 32 separate funding requests. The requests included $824,047 to be funded.The total amount recommended by the PARC Committee and approved by the City Council for funding was $556,848.

The recommendations of the PARC Committee included 23 applications for full funding and partial funding of two application requests. Seven applications did not fully qualify for the Cultural Organization Application eligibility requirements and the committee rejected all seven applications.

Specific funding recommendations were made for various organizations and projects, including:

• Lehi Arts Council,

• Butterfly Biosphere at Thanksgiving Point Institute

• Hutchings Museum

• Lehi Historical Society

• Wasatch Contemporary Dance Company

• Wrap the World with Quilts, Inc.

• Harrington Center for the Arts

• Grassroots Shakespeare Company

• Wasatch Theater Company of Salt Lake County

• Lehi Area Music Association

• Just for Kids, Chapter of Utah County

• United Angels Foundation

• Chabad of Utah County

During the City Council meeting Mayor Johnson commented, “the PARC Committee did an excellent job of reviewing the applications. Every year the process gets more difficult and every year the committee performs better.”

The City Council voted for the motion to approve the allocation of PARC Tax funds as recommended by the committee.

A full comprehensive list of the grant requests and application summaries for 2025 can be found at: https://legistarweb-production.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/attachment/pdf/3398474/Grant_Request_-_Application_Summaries_2025.pdf