Miss Lehi 2025 crowned as Round-Up week begins

Lehi City kicked off Round-Up week with the Miss Lehi Scholarship Competition on Saturday, June 21, at Lehi High School. Eight talented contestants competed for the scholarship and title. Each had prepared for weeks to showcase their talents, health and fitness, poise, public speaking skills, and willingness to represent and serve Lehi City.

Jennifer Connolly’s enthusiasm, authenticity and focus on building connections and fostering a sense of belonging in the community won over the judges. She was crowned Miss Lehi 2025 at the end of the competition and was awarded a $4,000 scholarship. Connolly was also the winner of the evening wear category of competition and the recipient of the “Director’s Award.”

Connolly’s community service initiative, a requirement for the Miss America Scholarship Opportunity, is “The Front Porch: Building Social Connection and a Sense of Community.” Connolly has worked hard to share the importance of building connections and community. Her initiative was awarded second place by an independent judging panel.

“I will work to help reduce loneliness through community involvement, social education and opportunities,” said Connolly. “I am most excited to create social opportunities for youth involvement. I cannot wait to get the youth and all residents of Lehi more involved in the community.”

Johnny Revill emceed the scholarship competition. The eight contestants had private interviews (30% of their final score) with five judges during the day on Saturday. The remainder of the competition categories—health and fitness (20%), performance talent (20%), evening wear (20%) and on-stage conversation (10%)—were presented that evening in front of a live audience. While auditors tallied the scores after each event, Revill entertained the audience with friendly banter and humor.

Sanjana Kargi was named Second Runner-Up. Kargi is a dedicated advocate for health equity, focusing on improving health outcomes for diverse communities and women.

Aspyn Kahoush was awarded First Runner-Up. She built a service initiative on the importance of CPR and first aid training, and the empowerment that comes with the knowledge of these skills. Kahoush also won the talent award.

“The incredible eight contestants all did amazing. They have been preparing in all areas of competition for months, some even for years. They all brought their ‘A-game’ for this year’s competition,” said Kate Daly, director of the Miss Lehi Competition. “I have been lucky enough to know Jennifer for a few years now, and I have been able to see her growth in her CSI ‘The Front Porch,’ but also see the growth in her. When her name was announced as our new Miss Lehi, I had cold chills of excitement from head to toe. The Miss Lehi board is excited to work with Jennifer and the royalty this year.”

With her older sister Jessica Connolly Adams having held the title 13 years ago, Connolly is thrilled to continue that legacy.

Connolly said, “I am ecstatic to be Miss Lehi 2025. It feels surreal as this is a role I have dreamed of since I was 10 years old. I cannot wait to serve Lehi City, the community where I have grown up and love.”