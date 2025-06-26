Lehi Round-Up week in full swing

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

The heart of Lehi is on full display this week as the 2025 Lehi Round-Up celebration hits its stride. Now, halfway through the festivities, the city is buzzing with excitement, music, and a strong sense of community. The energy has been contagious, and there’s still more to come.

The week kicked off with Saturday morning’s tennis and pickleball tournaments, welcoming competitors of all ages to show their skills. That evening, the Miss Lehi Scholarship Competition drew a supportive crowd to Lehi High School, where contestants showcased poise, talent, and a commitment to service.

On Sunday, country singer Daniel Beck entertained families during Arts in the Park at Wines Park, setting a tone of unity and celebration that has carried throughout the week.

Monday brought a splash of summer fun with half-price swim days at both the Legacy Center and the outdoor pool. That night, country music star Drew Baldridge took the stage for the Round-Up concert, entertaining a lively audience with hits that had the crowd singing along and dancing.

Tuesday was packed with family-friendly events, starting with Paws and Perform at Wines Park and followed by the always popular Western BBQ and live entertainment from The Fox Brothers’ Band. Golfers and basketball players competed in tournaments at Thanksgiving Point and the Legacy Center, and the day concluded with an outdoor movie screening of “Up” at Family Park amphitheater, providing a heartwarming end to a full day.

Wednesday’s Foam Day at Lehi Sports Park gave kids the chance to run wild through bubbles and water fun, while adults competed in the horseshoe tournament later in the day. The Round-Up Rodeo roared to life Wednesday night, thrilling crowds with incredible rodeo athletes, bucking broncs, and roping talent.

And as of Thursday morning, the excitement continues to build. The Stock Parade takes place tonight, Thursday, June 26, starting at 6 p.m. The all-animal parade travels from Wines Park to the rodeo grounds, giving spectators a chance to see the beautiful livestock, wagons, and western pride that are central to the Round-Up tradition. Rodeo fans with tickets then head to the arena for Family Night at the Round-Up Rodeo.

The rest of the week promises more unforgettable experiences. Friday’s “Chalk It Up” event at the Adobe Lehi Campus runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with vibrant sidewalk art taking shape throughout the day. At Wines Park, the Round-Up Market and “Raise the Mic” talent event will keep the energy high, followed by the Miniature Float Parade in the evening and another round of Rodeo action at 8 p.m.

Saturday will bring the biggest day of the Round-Up. The morning starts with the Chuck Wagon Breakfast at Wines Park from 7 to 9:30 a.m., benefiting the Lehi High School Booster Club. The Grand Parade rolls out at 10 a.m., one of the most cherished events of the week. Families will then head to Wines Park for the all-day Family Fun day with bounce houses, games, vendors and food. The week concludes with the final rodeo performance, “Tough Enough to Wear Pink,” and a family dirt dance under the stars.

As always, Arts in the Park will provide a peaceful and music-filled close to the festivities on Sunday evening, June 29, featuring CranWild.

From cowboy boots to chalk art, rodeos to concerts, this year’s Round-Up is a summertime reminder of what makes Lehi special: community, tradition, and the joy of celebrating it all together.