NFL players help raise funds to support local athletes with rehab

A six-hour fundraising event dubbed the “Charity of Champions” was held at Skyridge High School on Saturday (June 21) to benefit The Pursuit Foundation, a nonprofit that helps athletes without financial means get the best care from the best doctors and providers to recover from injuries.

The event brought together more than 50 current and former NFL players with Utah connections to compete in a flag football tournament against each other and teams of 10 people who paid a fee to participate in the event.

Tickets sold to spectators and corporate sponsorships added additional funds to the proceeds. A premium option included a catered meal and access to the field. Food trucks were also available.

Players advertised as participants included Ziggy Ansah, Britain Covey, Danny Sorensen, Chase Hansen, Bronson Kaufusi, Zack Moss, Cole Fotheringham, Tyler Allgeier, Samson Nacua, Blake Freeland and Zack Vigil.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the outpouring of support at this year’s Charity of Champions event,” said Sae Tautu, spokesman for The Pursuit Foundation. “What started as a simple idea to rally our community around a cause bigger than ourselves became a powerful, inspiring day of generosity, unity, and purpose.

“Our goal has always been to ensure that no athlete is left behind due to financial limitations, and this event brought us one step closer to making that vision a reality.

“Thanks to the incredible support from those who attended and contributed, we’re now in a stronger position to provide life-changing surgeries, rehabilitation and performance programs to athletes in need,” he continued.

“The highlight of the event wasn’t just the funds raised, it was seeing so many people and NFL players come together, from all walks of life, to say with one voice: we care,” Tautu said. “We believe healing is a team sport, and this event proved we’ve got a powerful team behind us.

“We’re just getting started and we’re deeply thankful to everyone who’s helping us pursue something bigger,” he concluded.

Tautu grew up in Alpine and attended Lone Peak High School, where he played linebacker on the football team. He also wrestled and was a member of the club rugby team. He played in 46 games at BYU from 2013-2016. He had a brief, injury-plagued career in the NFL as well.

At the foundation, Tautu has partnered with Shan Lassig, whogrew up in Salt Lake City and trained privately for the Olympics. He attended Redlands University and excelled in gymnastics, ultra-fitness competitions and natural body fitness competitions. Both men have business careers as well.

For more about the organization, visit thepf.org.