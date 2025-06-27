New LPD K9 detective Digi’s rare skills boost police efforts

Lehi City Police Department (LPD) is proud to introduce its newest addition to the K9 team: Digi, a highly trained Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) dog. Digi is the first of her kind at LPD, and her specialized skills are already making a powerful impact in the pursuit of justice.

Digi is a 2½-year-old Labrador retriever, received through a generous donation from the nonprofit organization Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), a non-profit committed to supporting law enforcement across the country to fight sex trafficking and child exploitation.

Traditionally, police K9s are trained either for dual-purpose tasks, such as suspect apprehension and narcotics detection, or for single-purpose roles like tracking, cadaver recovery or drug detection. But over the last decade, an entirely new trainingspecialty has emerged, Electronic Storage Detection (ESD).

ESD refers to the use of specially trained dogs to locate hidden electronic devices that may contain digital evidence, such as those used in criminal investigations. These canines are trained to detect the unique chemical scents associated with electronic storage media like SIM cards, SD cards, hard drives, and cell phones.

K9 Digi has been trained to locate devices even when they are hidden in unusual places, like behind outlet covers, inside walls, or even underwater.

“Around 10 years ago, firefighter and K9 trainer Todd Jordan began training dogs to detect accelerants used in arson investigations. He was soon approached with an unusual question: could dogs detect the scent of electronic storage devices?” said LPD detective Jason Frampton. “Intrigued, ToddJordan began researching and training dogs to identify a chemical called Triphenylphosphine oxide (TPPO), commonly used in the manufacture of electronic storage devices as a fire retardant.”

“That research led to a labrador, who became one of the first dogs capable of locating hidden digital devices. This [dog] famously aided in the FBI investigation of former Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle, uncovering crucial electronic evidence that contributed to Fogle’s conviction for crimes against children,” added Frampton.

Detective Frampton was inspired by this new specialty of training and connected with OUR.

“Thanks to their generous support—and the forward-thinking leadership at Lehi City—I was given the opportunity to bring this vital capability to our department,” said Frampton.

Detective Frampton traveled to Indiana and completed an intensive two-week, 100-hour training at the ESD K9 Academywith Todd Jordan.

“It was during this training that I met Digi,” said Frampton. “Digi was originally trained by the Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) to serve people with disabilities.”

After being trained as a service animal it was determined that “Digi’s high energy and exceptional drive,” could make an even bigger impact working in law enforcement. Digi was donated to Todd Jordan where she was trained to specialize in detecting electronic storage devices. She is now certified in locating all types of digital evidence.

“After being donated to Todd Jordan for a career change, she spent five months learning to detect and indicate on the TPPO scent. Once Digi demonstrated consistent performance, she was ready to be paired with a handler—and that’s when she was placed with me,” said Frampton.

ESD K9s don’t replace human investigators; instead, they enhance their ability to find hidden devices, sometimes discovering items that human search teams may have missed.

As a certified service animal focused on emotional support and mental well-being, coupled with her certification in ESD, Digi offers critical support to both investigations and crime victims for the LPD and the community.

“This unique dual-purpose training enhances her ability to support not only investigations but also the victims affected by these crimes,” said Frampton. “In addition to her investigatory work, Digi’s presence has proven to be deeply therapeutic for victims. We’ve witnessed powerful moments, such as a domestic violence survivor who only felt safe enough to speak when Digi entered the room or when a young child opened up for the first time while Digi quietly sat beside her.”

Frampton added, “the emotional sensitivity and comfort Digi provides in these cases is invaluable.”

Since joining the LPD, Digi has been assigned to the Special Victims Unit (SVU); however, her skillset extends beyond this initial focus. Given the growing prevalence of digital evidence in criminal investigations, Digi plays a critical role in identifying hidden electronic storage devices in cases involving:

• Child sexual exploitation

• Human trafficking

• Domestic violence and stalking

• Financial and white-collar crimes

• Homicide and murder-for-hire

According to the LPD, Digi is currently the only digital evidence K9 in Utah County. She represents a unique asset to law enforcement efforts statewide, being one of just three such dogs in the state of Utah.

“Working with such an incredible animal like K9 Digi is an incredible honor,” said Detective Frampton. “She is not only a partner in the field, but a symbol of our department’s dedication and trust in serving the citizens of Lehi.”

“Together with the dedicated detectives at LPD, we remain steadfast in our mission to protect our community and bring predators to justice,” added Frampton.

When Digi joined the LPD, they shared, “if you happen to see Digi out in the community, she’s friendly and loves meeting new people, especially children. Feel free to say hello, but please check with Detective Frampton first to ensure she’s not on duty.”