The Picklr Lehi opens Utah County’s largest indoor pickleball facility

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

The sport of pickleball just got a major upgrade in Utah County with the grand opening of The Picklr Lehi, the area’s largest indoor pickleball facility and one of the five largest in the country. On Saturday, June 21, community members, professional athletes and more gathered to celebrate the launch of the new 40,000-square-foot complex located at 629 Saratoga Rd.

The high-energy event included free game play, raffles, pro exhibitions, tours and a ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked a milestone not only for the franchise but for Utah County’s booming pickleball community. With 13 courts—two of them championship-size—state-of-the-art AI technology, a pro shop, locker rooms and a player lounge, The Picklr Lehi is poised to be a hub for both recreational and competitive play year-round.

Greg Larson, one of the franchise owners for the Lehi location, called it a dream come true. “We put a lot of sweat and love and tears into this project, and we’re super excited to serve the pickleball community here,” he said. “We want this to be a place where people gather, compete and make memories.”

The Picklr Lehi facility stands apart not only for its size but for its innovation. It features 40-foot-high ceilings with custom sound baffles for an optimal playing experience. The courts are painted black with wood accents, designed to reduce glare and enhance visibility.

Perhaps most notable is the inclusion of the Wingfield AI court system. These intelligent cameras analyze player performance, determine if shots are in or out, and provide data-driven feedback. Players can review their sessions, track improvement and even share recordings with coaches. The system links with automated ball machines to create personalized drills and training programs. “It’s a unique training tool that only The Picklr offers,” said Larson. “We want to give our members a competitive edge.”

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., with over 52 million players nationwide, and Utah County ranks first for pickleball participation. This explosive growth is reflected in The Picklr’s rapid expansion from its humble beginnings in Utah in 2020 to 47 franchise locations across the country today.

“Our goal for Lehi is to bring the pickleball community together. Currently, there are numerous outdoor courts, and as a result, people play in various locations. Having a central, large facility where everyone can gather and be part of that community is a significant goal for us,” said Larson.

Austin Wood, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer of The Picklr, stated that the Lehi location marks a significant milestone for the brand. “This is our eighth location in Utah, and we believe Utah is the mecca of pickleball,” Wood said. “This facility has the potential to host national-level tournaments. Utah County is hungry for this.”

The grand opening drew a crowd of supporters and public figures, including Saratoga Springs City Councilmember Chris Carn, who praised the new facility at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This is a great example of private businesses stepping up to meet the recreational needs of our growing community. The Picklr Lehi is going to be a place where people connect, stay active, and have fun,” Carn said.

Tyler Loong and Jimmy Miller, hosts of the King of the Court podcast (KotC) podcast, have partnered with The Picklr Lehi to host it out of one of the rooms. They’ll be able to record while people are playing and host live events, among other features.

The Picklr memberships operate on an unlimited access basis. Members enjoy open play, league participation, tournament registration, use of the lounge and locker rooms, and court reservations without paying per-play fees. It’s a setup designed to make pickleball more accessible, affordable and consistent for both serious and casual players.

“Everything’s included,” Larson emphasized. “We don’t nickel-and-dime. The only extras are private lessons and optional AI sessions.”

With its size, features and commitment to growth, The PicklrLehi enables it to potentially host national tournaments, such as MLP events, PPA events and other major national professional tournaments, bringing even more attention to Utah County as a pickleball hotspot.

“We’re not just opening doors,” said Austin Wood. “We’re opening a new chapter for pickleball in Utah.”

From local players to visiting pros, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

Chuck Taylor, a Lehi-based professional pickleballer, described his love of the sport, saying, “Pickleball is addictive in the best way. It’s fast, fun and there’s always something new to learn. I love that I can play competitively or just for fun with my friends and family.”

Many attendees echoed Taylor’s sentiment, excited about the facility’s climate control, professional-quality courts, and welcoming atmosphere. “If you’ve ever been outside in Lehi or Saratoga Springs, you’ve dealt with the wind, bugs and unpredictable weather. We eliminate that and bring people inside, providing a predictable experience. You can’t get rained out here at The Picklr. We’ve had many members who are excited about that,” said Larson.

As The Picklr Lehi opens its doors, it promises more than pickleball. It offers community, consistency, connection indoors year-round, and is open to all. For Shannon and Dave Norton, who co-own the Lehi location with Larson, the grand opening was the culmination of a dream years in the making. “We’ve poured our hearts into this,” said Dave. “We believe in this sport, in this community, and in what The Picklr stands for.”

As the event wrapped up, the courts remained full, the lounge buzzing with conversation, and the sound of pickleballs echoed across the new court walls. The Picklr Lehi is now open, accepting new members, and offering tours, training, and open play. The team is planning additional public events and tournaments later this summer.

To learn more about The Picklr Lehi or to sign up for a membership, visit thepicklr.com.