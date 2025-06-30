THEATRICAL REVIEW: TCT’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” an uproarious take on a classic

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

It’s not every show that is a cowboy dancin’, Elvis jivin’, Wicked singin’, belly laughin’, good time. However, Timpanogos Community Theater astounds once again with their production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The show delivers the fan favorite musical in beautiful new wrapping paper. Every element of the production came together to bring a fan favorite to the stage with love, heart, humor and fun.

Directed by Chip Brown, the show had me laughing in my seat for the entire run time. As someone who is a big fan of the musical and has seen multiple productions, I found that TCT’s production stood toe-to-toe with many professional renditions as each moment seemed perfectly timed, executed and well-loved. The show was a passion project for each person involved.

Austin Simcox leads the cast as Joseph. His soaring voice gave chills as he hit the high notes in “Close Every Door,” portrayed the innocence of his character, and thoroughly enjoyed every moment on stage. He was joined by Brandy Taylor as an energetic and lovable Narrator. She gave her whole heart to each part of the show, carrying the audience to Egypt and beyond. Aaron Williams as a talented and convincing Pharaoh, Scott Mason as a hilarious Potiphar and Matt May as the endearing Jacob rounded out a perfect cast.

Without a doubt, the standout performances from the show came from the brothers. With 11 of them in total, their comedic timing, tight harmonies and impressive dance sequences stole the show. The most important thing was that each cast member was having the time of their life, and it showed. Many of my favorite numbers included the brothers heavily in songs such as “Those Canaan Days,” “One More Angel in Heaven” and “Benjamin Calypso.” The nearly dozen men on stage ranged in age, but their chemistry and devotion to the show were unmatched. Aaron Williams, Wayne Keller III, Dane Robertson, Scott Mason, Skyler Wilcox, Bailey Duncan, Justin Anderson, Coltin Winder, Eli May, Benjamin Kland and Aaron Bone all brought their A-game to the performance and deserved their standing ovations.

The ensemble and supporting characters were all full of life and energy. The cast brought to life the wives, children’s chorus and other side characters beautifully. I found myself smiling and tapping my foot along to the entire show. Truly, it was that good.

Another standout element of the show came in the form of dancing. The movements were sharp, fit the theme of each song and allowed for characters to interact uniquely. Stephanie Cole outdid herself in each song. With so many cast members on stage, it can be easy to get lost in a show as big as “Joseph.” However, the organization and sheer fun of each dance number caught my attention and never let it go.

Advertisement

The set was another favorite element of mine. Glowing pyramids, LED lights and steps that changed colors to music all were just the right amount of extra. Designed by Caleb Walengren and constructed by Larry Myers with additional help, the set crew made a production that looked worthy of Broadway and the West End. Historical anachronisms also added to the charm of the piece, taking the audience to places such as “Beans and Hebrews” and “Fabulous Las Vegas.” The modern spin on the tale was perfectly encapsulated in everything from the set to the costumes.

Ultimately, TCT managed to take a beloved and fun show and turn it into something new. The freshness of the piece cannot be overstated. Everyone needs to see this show, whether superfans or theater newbies. You will leave with a song in your head and a beat in your feet.