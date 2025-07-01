Utah County steps in to solve AF Canyon restroom dilemma; staffing issues persist

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

American Fork Canyon is home to Timpanogos Cave National Monument and features scenic trails and lakes that attract thousands of visitors each summer. For months, visitors to the canyon have expressed concerns about closed or unsanitary restroom facilities, which are linked to significant budget cuts within the U.S. Forest Service. However, progress is being made on the issue of restroom maintenance, thanks to local efforts, even as the Forest Service continues to face staffing and budget challenges.

On June 27, Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran announced on Facebook that several bathrooms had “reached capacity and been closed for weeks with no clear resolution in sight.” Instead of waiting for federal action, Utah County took immediate action by hiring a third-party contractor, Lakeshore Pumping, to service facilities at popular locations such as Tibble Fork and Aspen Grove in response to ongoing sanitation concerns.

Residents are hailing the intervention by Utah County as a practical solution to an urgent problem—one that reflects how local government can help bridge the gap during times of federal constraint.

While the Forest Service is responsible for the wider canyon system, collaboration with County and municipal partners has been essential in addressing local needs. These ongoing efforts have already made a significant difference, alleviating key sanitation concerns and helping to lighten the load on limited district personnel. This progress brings a sense of hope for the future of American Fork Canyon.

The broader picture remains challenging. Earlier this year, the Forest Service confirmed region-wide staff reductions and temporary closures of some ranger offices in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, which manages American Fork Canyon. This decrease in ranger visibility has resulted in slower trail maintenance, longer response times to visitor inquiries, and fewer staffed visitor services, making it challenging for visitors to obtain timely information and assistance.

“Visitors may experience reduced staffing, hours of operation, and maintenance schedules at some recreation sites,” said Loyal Clark, public affairs officer for the U.S. Forest Service. While Clark emphasized that core services remain in place, she acknowledged that limited resources could continue to strain agency response times and staffing levels through the peak season.

Local leaders and canyon-goers appreciate Utah County’s involvement; however, some question how long temporary fixes will last. Many are hopeful for more consistent support from federal and regional offices in future seasons.

Visitors also play a critical role in maintaining canyon facilities by practicing good stewardship. The U.S. Forest Service urges the public to “recreate responsibly” by packing out trash and avoiding the misuse of restrooms for garbage disposal. Improper waste practices not only strain limited maintenance resources but can also lead to health and safety hazards. Clark emphasized that preserving access and cleanliness in the canyon depends on everyone doing their part as responsible stewards of public lands.

Residents are encouraged to report maintenance issues or safety concerns through the U.S. Forest Service website or by contacting Utah County directly.