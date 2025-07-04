Lehi Fireworks Restrictions

Fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July, but drought conditions have some Lehi residents on edge after a Draper brushfire started by fireworks on July 3. The blaze was quickly contained.

“I won’t lie, I’m a bit nervous for my house and the possibility of fire from debris landing on my roof,” wrote one user on the city’s Facebook page.

“We’re wasting a lot of money fighting fireworks brushfires, and I really don’t want my house or yours burned down because of morons with fireworks,” posted another user.

City officials took to social media to remind citizens of restrictions in place for when and where fireworks can be set off in Lehi this July.

The Lehi Fire Department posted a map of fireworks restrictions on the city’s Facebook page and on the city website, along with tips for using them safely.

“Let’s all have a safe and fun 4th of July!” Lehi Fire posted. “Remember to douse used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose nearby as you light fireworks off. Never throw used fireworks in garbage cans or dumpsters. And fireworks should only be lit by responsible adults!”

According to the city website, fireworks can be discharged between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. in Lehi July 2-5 and July 22-25. On July 4 and July 24, the hours are extended to midnight.

Fireworks are prohibited north of the Timpanogos Highway, including Traverse Mountain, and along the Dry Creek Corridor from 1200 E to Center St. Fireworks are not recommended south of Pioneer Crossing.

Olympic Park, 2700 W Parkside Dr, and Sports Park, 2000 W 700 S. have been designated for legal lighting of fireworks.

Aerial fireworks sold in Utah retail stores are now legal. Aerial devices, also known as “multiple tube,” “repeater,” or “cake” fireworks often look like miniature professional displays and can travel high into the air, as much as 150 feet.

Still not allowed are firecrackers, M-80, cherry bombs, bottle rockets, Roman candles, single or re-loadable mortars, and ground salutes.

Violations of fireworks restrictions could result in a fine up to $1,000.

On Friday, July 4, the annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show will be held at Thanksgiving Point Electric Park, 2650 N Ashton Boulevard. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. Admission is free.