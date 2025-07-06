Denver Broncos’ Bolles serves local youth with free football camp

On June 26 at Skyridge High School, Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles, in collaboration with the GB3 Foundation, held the fifth annual free youth football camp for youth entering third through eighth grade in his hometown of Lehi.

Led by Bolles, the one-day football camp ran from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and welcomed over 300 campers for intensive training, including drills, mini-games, and technique lessons. An autograph session and dinner followed, with every camper receiving a shirt as well as the valuable opportunity to learn from the NFL athlete and his current and former teammates.

“The camp is for the kids,” said Bolles. “It feels great to be back home. It is always good to give back to the kids in this community. There are many youth football players seeking mentorship and looking for positive role models. I hope to provide that for them,” said Bolles.

Bolles, who grew up in Lehi, was the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner and former standout offensive lineman at Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, Utah. He played college football at Snow College (2014–2015) and the University of Utah (2016) before the Denver Broncos selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. His career highlights include second-team All-Pro (2020) and PFWA All-Rookie Team (2017) honors. He has been on the Denver Broncos roster since 2017.

Significant challenges and setbacks marked Bolles’ path to success. His expulsion from five different schools and immersion in a tumultuous youth of drugs, alcohol and gang violence underscore the difficult journey he overcame.

Bolles was kicked out of his home at 19 and was found by Greg Freeman on a street corner with two duffel bags, so he and his wife, Emily, took him in. The Freemans, along with many from their neighborhood, helped tutor and mentor Bolles. He was also encouraged to improve his physical, mental and spiritual health. This was his turning point.

Bolles eventually served an LDS mission, and upon his return, he enrolled at Snow College as a football athlete. Despite the academic challenges posed by ADHD, Bolles’ natural athletic ability, coupled with his commitment to hard work, dedication, and discipline in every aspect of his life, led him to demonstrate exceptional progress and performance. After winning the Western State Football League Offensive Player of the Year award in 2015 at Snow, he transferred to the University of Utah as the No. 1 overall junior college prospect in 2016. He played one season with the Utes and exceeded all expectations. He was named to the All-Pac-12 Conference first-team, and he started all 13 games at left tackle. After the season, he decided to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft, where the Denver Broncos selected him.

Advertisement

Bolles is a testament to the power of love and second chances to bring about change.

A young man, previously considered troubled, is now committed to helping others. He founded the GB3 Foundation with his family in 2022 to empower children and youth with learning disabilities to achieve success through mentorship in educational strategies, spiritual and mental well-being, whole-body nutrition, and physical health, equipping them to live their dreams.

“This is year five of the youth football camp, and I feel it is a huge success. The sponsors’ support helps to drive the GB3 initiatives forward,” said Bolles.

Bolles prioritizes the foundation and feels accomplished when giving back to the community.

“The greatest accomplishment for me through GB3 is the hope to change just one kid’s life every day. That is a dream come true, and that is real success,” said Bolles. “Because with the adversarial world and kids that are trying to find their way and discover who they are in school and sports, or extracurricular activities or in whatever they do, just giving them the motivation of ‘what is your why’ and helping them understand who they are is valuable.”

Bolles hopes that the youth camps and the GB3 Foundation will be pivotal in helping young people achieve their dreams.

“Helping kids to understand their worth will allow them to live their dreams,” said Bolles.

In 2023, Bolles’ GB3 Foundation raised over $50,000 for The Policy Project to help fund the teen centers in Utah high schools, equipping the most vulnerable with resources to graduate and prepare them to succeed as adults.

Advertisement

“The GB3 Foundation stands for faith, family and football, which is my ‘why,’” said Bolles. “If you have three things that become your motivation, that is similar to a triangle with three sides, and it is the strongest shape.”

The GB3 Foundation uses a triangle shape in its logo to “represent its core values and mission.” The shape features the phrase “Faith, Family, Football.” The triangle shape “embodies these three important elements that drive the work,” said Bolles.

“I believe If you have three things that become your why and you decide why you do what you do, such as why you get out of bed in the morning, then your mentality will change. This shift in mentality, taking roughly 90 days, can lead to positive change, and you can achieve your dreams,” said Bolles.

Both on and off the field, Bolles strives for excellence and aims to motivate young people to do the same. That’s why he’s passionate about paying it forward by mentoring young people. This once-troubled kid’s story is a message filled with hope and second chances.

“I always pride myself on being the best I can be,” said Bolles. My life wasn’t always how it is now. I struggled dramatically in a lot of areas. I struggled in school and with learning and behavior issues. I also struggled with football and with learning and adapting to the game.”

“I have had so many who have helped me through the struggling, and now, I always strive to be the best I can be. When coaches and an organization believe in me, the sky is the limit,” said Bolles.

He added, “Snow College did that for me, the University of Utah did that for me, and that is what the Broncos organization does for me, and I am grateful. I try to surround myself with a tight team of people who love and support me, and then I give back everything that I can.”

Bolles’ inspiration to give back comes from his experiences growing up, struggling at a young age and his challenges with a learning disability. He desires to give back to those who face similar struggles.

Advertisement

“I try to be just like those people who gave to me. All the family and friends that have supported me throughout the years helped give me a voice and a platform to live my dreams,” said Bolles.

Love and support are foundational for children to develop a strong sense of self-worth and feel valued.

Bolles said, “All kids need to feel loved and valued. Knowing they are loved can have a profound impact, offering crucial support and encouragement. Many kids in our community need this affirmation, and sometimes, a simple smile or word of support is all it takes to make a difference. Knowing this firsthand, as I was one of those kids, the opportunity to return to the community and offer support, letting these children know they are loved, means a lot to me. Reminding them they can overcome challenges and achieve success can truly make a difference in their lives.”

Bolles’ personal involvement and commitment to the foundation serve as an inspiration for those facing similar challenges, and the commitment goes beyond free youth football camps.

The foundation utilizes various avenues to raise funds for its initiatives, including the sale of branded apparel.

“The foundation raises funds through campaigns and the sale of apparel, with all funds going towards the mission of helping youth,” said Bolles.

“There are countless hours spent in the youth correctional facility in Colorado serving the youth. We are raising funds to remodel every learning pod at the facility. We hope to paint and replace the carpet. We will also add new resources and improved technology to allow the youth more opportunities to connect with their loved ones. We are going to offer therapy and tutoring that may be needed so they can live their dreams,” said Bolles.

He added, “We have partnered with different schools in Utah through The Policy Project to help fund the teen centers in Utah high schools and give them resources to help them succeed as well as help to improve their lives through community-driven solutions. We are doing a lot of great things to help kids.”

Advertisement

“I hope I can be the motivational factor for others to open a new path and overcome challenges. I feel as if God has given me the opportunity to bless these kids and has allowed me to use my talents to motivate them to become better, and for this, I am grateful,” said Bolles.

For any aspiring athlete aiming to play at the next level, Bolles said, “There are two things you can control – attitude and effort. Sometimes there is adversity and even pain. There may be days you struggle to even get out of bed. However, if you wake up every single day and choose to give your best effort and maintain a positive attitude, you can unlock your full potential and become the best version of yourself. You can go as far as you want in life, whether it is in sports or a family. I believe that you can achieve anything when you control your attitude and your effort.”