Lehi woman crowned Miss Utah 2025

This June, Lehi resident Jordyn Bristol was crowned Miss Utah 2025. Bristol will receive a $15,000 scholarship and will represent the state of Utah at the Miss America Competition in September.

Bristol’s grit and unwavering confidence helped her rise above a field of 46 talented, smart and service-oriented competitors vying for the Miss Utah title.

Bristol has competed in the Miss Utah competition and within the Miss Utah Organization for the past four years. Prior to winning Miss Timpanogos in 2024, Bristol served as Miss Utah County, Miss Zion and Miss Greater Salt Lake.

In 2022, Bristol was selected as the fourth runner-up in the Miss Utah competition, then first runner-up in 2023 and 2024. While others may have felt discouraged by this, Bristol vowed to keep aiming toward her goal.

Bristol said, “I think that there’s so much power in growing through uncertainty and trials. I’ve competed for the title of Miss Utah four times, so I really think going into this year confident and just trusting in the timing has really helped me to find grit and a passion for long-term goals.”

Bristol’s enthusiasm about becoming Miss Utah is evident through her words and demeanor.

“To finally have this moment of hearing my name as ‘Miss Utah’ after four years is so exciting. I have dreamed of this but was uncertain that this moment would actually happen,” said Bristol. “I will not take this for granted, and so I am going forward at 100 miles per hour so I can accomplish my goals and do as much as I can for the next 365 days.”

Bristol is not only deeply engaged in her new title, but also in the city of Lehi.

“I have lived in Lehi for seven months. After I graduated from UVU, I wanted to live in a place that had both professionals and people seeking postgraduate degrees. I was attracted to Lehi, and I absolutely love it here. There is such a great community feeling in Lehi, and there are so many people in this area that have pushed me and supported me. Lehi is also the home of and close in proximity to many Miss Utah sponsors, which is a bonus. Living here has been the best time for me,” said Bristol.

“Lehi offers so many great conveniences. I live in a neighborhood that has a small-town feel, but I also work in Silicon Slopes, and I don’t mind traffic which, I know, is an unpopular opinion,” said Bristol. “I am excited to become better acquainted with the residents of Lehi and better understand what makes the Lehi community so special.”

Lehi City offers a variety of recreational opportunities, including an extensive network of running trails, which Bristol takes full advantage of. She also enjoys Lehi’s host of local businesses and restaurants, especially Bona Vita, an Italian restaurant on Traverse Mountain.

Bristol is passionate about fighting food insecurity in Utah. Her community service initiative, a requirement of the Miss America Opportunity, is titled, “Food Insecurity: Outnumber Hunger.” She works with state legislators and non-profit organizations, such as The Policy Project and Utahns Against Hunger, in hopes of “alleviating the stress and the impact that food insecurity has on children and families,” said Bristol.

Bristol recently rallied lawmakers at the 2025 legislative session to pass Utah House Bill 100, Food Security Amendments, which establishes a program to provide lunch at no cost for qualifying students.

“I was able to participate in the passing of the bill and the signing of the bill by Governor Cox,” said Bristol. “I felt so much satisfaction in the efforts it took from so many to pass H.B. 100. I know that fighting for children will make a difference in Utah and in the Lehi community. I believe that all kids deserve to be fed, and that is what my community service initiative focuses on.”

Bristol plans to introduce her service initiative to the Lehi community with a 5k fundraiser on August 9. “I am so excited about this plan and want to connect Lehi with my initiative by bringing people together for a shared purpose. The 5k will raise food donations and funds for Tabitha’s Way,” said Bristol.

Bristol’s journey to become Miss Utah has not been without challenges, but she admits that she has learned and grown through the process.

“Besides learning to trust in the timing of life and your plan, I have learned that it is important to seize every moment to improve and better yourself. There is so much power that comes from the growth of the Miss America Opportunity. I have kept working towards my goals because I have felt that there is so much more love I can give to the community and to my service initiative,” said Bristol.

She continued, “You can make a difference in the lives of others with or without a crown. I have learned more from losing competitions than from the times that I have won. There is so much power in knowing you can pick yourself up the day after the disappointment of not winning. I feel it is important that you can still value yourself and see your worth regardless of whether a panel of judges chose you.”

Bristol believes in the importance of having life dreams, knowing that dreams and goals provide direction, purpose and motivation, and can help individuals to overcome challenges.

“If you have a dream, keep fighting for it. There is so much excitement that comes from working to achieve your dreams,” Bristol said. “I believe that there is so much you don’t know about what is waiting for you behind a door that feels closed. If you continue to work and knock and wait for what will happen when the door opens, you will be amazed. After fighting for so long, behind my door was becoming Miss Utah and the opportunity to compete at Miss America. Keep going, don’t give up. You don’t know what is behind the door that you knock on one more time; I feel it will work out the way it is supposed to.”

“My dream has always been to compete at Miss America. I really am excited to embrace the experience, regardless of the hectic schedule and lack of sleep,” said Bristol with humor. “I cannot wait to wear the state of Utah across my heart on the stage in September.”

For all little girls of Lehi, Miss Utah invites you to come and meet her.

“Every little girl should have the opportunity to wear a crown. If you are out there in Lehi, find me, talk with me, I will share my crown with you. I believe putting on any crown can spark creativity and passion from within. You can try my crown, I would love it,” said Bristol.