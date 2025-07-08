Lehi Mayor and City Council candidates profiled

Matt Hemmert | Lehi Free Press

The primary campaign season for the 2025 Lehi City elections is in full swing. The Lehi Free Press reached out to candidates for Lehi Mayor and Lehi City Council to provide candidate profiles to our readers. The profiles below are provided in the order in which they were received.

Candidates for Lehi Mayor were asked the following questions.

● Where did you grow up? How did you come to live in Lehi, and how long have you lived here?

● Why are you running for Lehi City Mayor?

● What is your experience with city governance and municipal financial frameworks? Does experience matter?

● What sets you apart from the other candidates?

● How will you manage the full-time demands of the mayoral role alongside other current significant time commitments (other employment, etc.)?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES:

Chris Condie

I was born in SLC but moved to Tempe, AZ, at 5 months. I lived there until age 13, then moved to Aurora, CO. In 2007, I was in Lapeer, MI, when my wife and I decided to return West to be near family. I accepted a job with EarthSoft, which brought us to Utah. I’ve been living in Lehi since then, embracing the community and opportunity here.

I am running for Lehi City Mayor to better communicate with residents, enhance code enforcement, advance transportation projects, and engage youth in city government and careers. My experience as a long-time resident and council member has provided valuable insights into our community’s needs. I am dedicated to fostering growth, accountability, and opportunities for all residents, ensuring Lehi remains a thriving, connected, and forward-looking city.

I have served on the Lehi City Council for 12 years, in addition to experience on various boards and commissions, including the Planning Commission, Timpanogos Special District Board, State of Utah Housing Affordability Commission, Hutchings Museum Board of Directors, and Lehi Library Board of Directors as a liaison. I’ve worked closely with city finance teams, understanding funds, tax revenues, and impact fees. Experience is vital for effective governance, fiscal responsibility, and making informed decisions that ensure sustainable growth and community well-being. My background equips me to manage city resources wisely and address financial challenges confidently.

As a working professional, I bring real-world leadership experience to maximize our senior staff’s expertise in executing the council’s vision. My approach emphasizes direct community engagement—actively listening to residents and businesses rather than governing from a distance. I’m committed to revitalizing our local economy by supporting existing small businesses and strategically attracting new ones to Main Street and State Street, creating a thriving business district that serves our community’s needs.

Lehi’s exceptional city staff—recognized as Utah’s finest—is the foundation of effective governance. My leadership philosophy centers on strategic delegation and empowering our talented department heads to execute their expertise. Rather than micromanaging, I’ll provide clear vision and direction while trusting our proven professionals to deliver results. This collaborative approach, combined with efficient time management and prioritization skills, ensures I can meet the mayor’s demanding responsibilities while leveraging our team’s collective strengths.

Paul Binns

I grew up in the Taylorsville/Murray area. In 2015, my family and I moved to Lehi because the commute from Salt Lake County became too much. We chose Lehi for its family-friendly community and small-town feel. We’ve loved living here ever since. Our kids have thrived in local schools, and we feel lucky to have great neighbors and be part of such a wonderful community.

I’m running because I love Lehi and want to preserve its small-town feel while managing growth wisely. My family moved here in 2015 for the community values we cherish. As a local business owner and resident, I care deeply about keeping Lehi a safe, thriving place for families and businesses alike. I’m committed to listening and making balanced and transparent decisions for our city’s future.

As a business owner managing budgets and regulations, I understand financial responsibility and decision-making. While I’m not a career politician, I believe real-world experience matters just as much. Running a business has taught me accountability, teamwork and balancing priorities, all crucial for city leadership. I’m committed to learning quickly and working with experienced city staff to serve Lehi well.

I’m a small business owner who understands the challenges families and businesses face. I’m driven not by politics but by a desire to serve my community. My perspective as a resident, parent and business leader gives me practical insight and empathy. I believe in listening first, acting transparently and finding solutions that keep Lehi a great place to live.

Owning my insurance agency gives me the flexibility to dedicate time to serving as mayor. I’ve built a strong team that can manage operations, allowing me to focus on city responsibilities. I’m committed to prioritizing the mayor’s role and ensuring that Lehi has a leader who is fully engaged and responsive to the community’s needs.

Paige Albrecht

I was born in Hawaii while my dad was stationed there with the Army. Growing up, I lived all over, from the Carolinas to Maryland to Montana, so I got to experience a lot of different communities. In 2002, fresh out of BYU, I picked Lehi because I loved its history and small-town feel. More than 20 years later, it’s still home. My husband and I have a blended family with kids ranging from 11 to 26.

Lehi’s small-town character and rich history are what first drew me here, and I want to protect those as our city grows. With thoughtful planning, we can keep what makes Lehi special while welcoming new opportunities. I’m committed to leading in a way that balances progress with preserving our community’s quality of life, ensuring Lehi remains a great place for families and businesses.

Experience matters a great deal, especially for a city growing as fast as Lehi. I’ve served three years on the Planning Commission and two full terms on Lehi’s City Council, where I’ve worked on budgeting, financial planning, land use and infrastructure. I also hold a Master’s degree in Public Service from UVU and work as a Trust Funding Director, managing complex financial operations. That mix gives me the know-how to lead Lehi’s growth responsibly while protecting what makes it unique.

I bring a blend of solid experience, education, and deep community connections. I’ve volunteered and served on many local boards over the years, so I understand and respect what makes Lehi special. As a military daughter and veteran’s wife, I lead with both heart and discipline. I’m accessible, work well with others, and stay focused on delivering real results that help Lehi thrive now and in the future.

I’m ready to make being mayor my full-time focus. I will step away from my current job and dedicate myself completely to Lehi. Balancing family, public service, and volunteer work for so many years has taught me how to manage my time well. Lehi deserves a mayor’s full attention, and I’m committed to giving the city the energy and leadership it needs.

Charlie Tuatuaa

Mr. Tautuaa did not respond as of the date of publication.

Candidates for Lehi City Council were asked the following questions.

● Where did you grow up? How did you come to live in Lehi, and how long have you lived here?

● Why are you running for Lehi City Council?

● What is your experience with city governance and municipal financial frameworks? Does experience matter?

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

Jared Peterson

I’m a proud, multi-generational Lehi native. My family was among the first to settle here, and that legacy runs deep. I grew up in Lehi, attended school here, and met my wife in the halls of Lehi High. Together, we’ve raised our four amazing children in this community. Lehi isn’t just where I live—it’s where my roots are. This city has shaped who I am, and I’m passionate about giving back to it.

Lehi has given so much to me and my family, and I’ve always felt a responsibility to the community. Through my involvement with the Planning Commission, Lehi Round-Up Rodeo, and the Historical Society, I’ve been honored to serve this incredible community. Now, I’m ready to serve in a new way—by running for City Council. I bring a unique blend of experience, historical insight, and a new perspective to the position.

Experience absolutely matters. I’ve served on the Lehi Planning Commission, where I gained firsthand knowledge of zoning, how the development code works, and the importance of responsible growth. My work with the Lehi Historical Society has deepened my understanding of community priorities and budgeting within city-supported programs. These roles taught me how decisions impact residents and how financial frameworks guide those decisions. I’m ready to bring that experience to the City Council and serve our community.

Paul Hancock

I was born and raised in Midland, MI, except for four years in Switzerland before first grade. After returning to Utah in 2005 from Arizona, we chose Lehi for its community feel, central location, and excellent schools. Our oldest started first grade when we moved into our home in December 2006, and all four of our kids later graduated from Skyridge High School. We’ve loved calling Lehi home for nearly 20 years.

I’m running to ensure responsible growth, maintain fiscal responsibility, and protect our quality of life. With several council seats open, continuity is essential to keep Lehi moving forward without losing momentum on key projects. I’m committed to upholding our general plan, improving transportation, and fostering partnerships that benefit residents. Lehi deserves proven leadership focused on practical solutions, accountability, and putting our community’s long-term needs first.

With 12 years on the Lehi City Council, I’ve helped guide budgets, land use plans, and major capital projects. I understand municipal finance, bonding, and the importance of fiscal discipline. Experience is essential—it means knowing how to build consensus, work within state and regional systems, and anticipate unintended consequences. Proven leadership ensures decisions today strengthen Lehi’s future rather than requiring costly corrections later. Our residents deserve leaders ready to serve on day one.

Rachel Freeman

Most of my childhood was spent in the Cottonwood Heights and Sandy area. After high school, I attended BYU, then moved to the Midwest for more schooling. My family and I moved back to Utah nine years ago, driven by employment opportunities and a desire to be closer to family. We landed in Lehi, a wonderful place that beckoned us with its vast fields, country charm and easy access to I-15 and the mountains.

I believe I can be a strong voice for the citizens of Lehi. I have watched as developers have been given very favorable treatment for the past several years, and it motivated me to run for office to try to achieve a more balanced approach to growth. I know how important it is for people to feel safe, supported and heard. I will be that leader who is compassionate, connected and committed to serving.

City governance involves navigating complexities, collaboration and responding to the community. I have experience with these as I worked for a large health department that serviced a city of 2 million people, where I organized community outreach and marketed public services within the private sector. Experience matters up to a point. We should also consider the individual’s motivation for running for office as this will influence how much time, energy and heart they will give.

LaRell Stephens

I was born on a military base in Nebraska while my dad served in the Air Force. We moved to Highland, Utah, when I was two years old. Aside from time on a mission and attending school, I lived there until I married my beautiful wife. We’ve lived in Lehi for over 20 years. We’ve raised our family here and have seen firsthand how much Lehi has grown and changed over the years.

I’m running to bring a fresh perspective to the challenges Lehi is facing. My priorities include addressing traffic and infrastructure issues through long-term planning and ensuring our police and first responders are adequately funded and supported. I believe in responsible growth and budget accountability. I’m a guy who reads blueprints for fun and believes meetings should end with action—and include a snack.

Experience matters—but so does perspective. I’ve spent over 35 years in infrastructure and construction, managing budgets and projects related to city planning. While I haven’t held office, I’ve lived, worked, and raised a family here. I understand what affects real people, not just policies on paper. I bring common sense, accountability, and a commitment to smart, conservative leadership—not politics as usual. Sometimes, fresh eyes serve a city better than recycled experience.

James Harrison

I grew up in Roy, Utah. After serving as a U.S. Army officer and overseas as a diplomat for the State Department, I chose to settle in Lehi to raise my family. Lehi’s strong community and values aligned with ours, and we’ve proudly called it home for several years. I’m deeply invested in Lehi’s future and want to help preserve what makes it special as we face the challenges of rapid, often imbalanced growth.

As a first-time candidate, I’m running to bring a fresh voice grounded in national service and leadership. Lehi is growing too fast and without balance, as many current issues stem from short-sighted planning. I’m proud to be endorsed by Senator Heidi Balderee and will work closely with her to protect our quality of life. I’ll fight for thoughtful policy, logical infrastructure, and long-term planning that puts Lehi families first. It’s time for a new approach.

I’ve worked with financial frameworks in federal service and while growing a Utah-based startup internationally. The principles—budgeting, accountability, and strategy—are the same. City experience helps, but judgment, leadership, and values matter more. Lehi needs decision-makers who listen, persuade, admit when they’re wrong, and advocate for residents. My experience as a soldier, diplomat, executive, husband, and father has prepared me to serve with humility, integrity, and a commitment to sound, citizen-focused governance.

Kenneth (Casey) Glade

I grew up in Sandy. While both my wife and I were raised there, we couldn’t afford a home in Sandy, so we purchased our first house in Lehi in 2005. That decision turned out to be one of the best we’ve ever made. Today, Lehi is one of the most desirable places to live in Utah, full of opportunity. What makes Lehi great is its people, families and businesses; not the city government.

For far too long, Lehi’s elected officials have made poor decisions that haven’t served our city well. The current administration has remained largely unchanged for over a decade, and the results show it. They’ve given away key tax revenue from West Lehi to Saratoga Springs, as all West Lehi residents shop there. Time and again, they’ve struck unfavorable deals with developers. It’s time to ask: What would Lehi look like today if we had accountable leadership?

I reject the premise behind this question. It suggests that elected officials must be chosen from an elitist group in the administrative class. This mindset reflects the status quo in Lehi politics. Business and thought leaders need not apply. But where is the diversity of thought, background, or experience? Lehi doesn’t need an insider class; it needs leaders with integrity, strong character, and a true commitment to the people. That’s what voters should prioritize.

Stephen Su’a-Filo

I grew up in Lāʻie, Hawaiʻi, and Taylors, South Carolina. In 2009, I moved to Utah to attend Snow College and later Utah State University. After graduating, my wife and I searched for the ideal place to raise our young family. We found that home in Lehi—a community that checked all the boxes. We’ve now had the privilege of calling Lehi home for six years and are grateful to be part of a vibrant and growing city.

I’m running for Lehi City Council because I care deeply about this community—where my kids grow up and your family’s future matters. I’m not a politician; I’m a dad, husband, and civil engineer who listens and solves problems. I work in water infrastructure, serve in my church, and volunteer in my community. Public service begins with stewardship. If elected, I’ll bring energy, transparency, and practical experience to help keep Lehi a city we’re all proud to call home.

Although I haven’t held an official city position, I bring over a decade of experience in municipal engineering and have served on my neighborhood’s HOA board. These roles gave me firsthand insight into city operations, infrastructure, and community needs. I believe experience matters—it offers critical institutional knowledge—but it shouldn’t be a barrier to public service. A fresh perspective, grounded in real-world experience and technical understanding, can bring innovative solutions and responsible leadership to elected office.

Emily Lockhart

I was born and raised in Provo and have deep roots in Utah County. Lehi felt like home from the start, and for the past five years, I’ve lived in Holbrook Farms. Wanting to help address growth and traffic challenges, I was appointed to serve on the Lehi City Planning Commission and have spent the past four years guiding strategic growth and working to protect the quality of life for our residents.

Lehi is growing, and with that comes both challenges and exciting opportunities. I’m running for City Council because I’m committed to prioritizing public safety, improving our transportation systems, and ensuring thoughtful, strategic growth that benefits all residents. As a mom, it’s deeply important to me that Lehi remains a safe community where families can thrive. I want to build a future that honors our history and values while moving us forward as a strong community.

During my four years on the Lehi City Planning Commission, I’ve developed a strong track record of collaborating with city leaders and residents to guide strategic growth. In this role, I’ve actively engaged with the community, supported thoughtful code updates, and protected property rights. With an MBA from BYU and professional experience as Vice President of Corporate Strategy at a local steel company, I’m prepared to contribute effectively to the City Council on day one.

Jordan M. Hutchinson

Mr. Hutchinson did not respond as of the date of publication.

Tyson Hodges

Mr. Hodges did not respond as of the date of publication.

The Lehi Free Press is sponsoring a Primary Candidate Debate on Thursday, July 17, located at the Broadbent Community Room (128 N. 100 E.). Mayoral candidates will be questioned from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and City Council candidates will follow from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The Primary Election will take place on August 12, and the General Election will take place on November 4. For more information regarding the election, visitvote.utahcounty.gov.