LFP, AFC to host school board “Meet the Candidates” night

Published

15 hours ago

on

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

With primary elections approaching on Aug. 12, determining who to vote for can be challenging. It can be difficult to get an accurate understanding of a candidate’s beliefs, personal interactions and plans if elected. To help aid in the process, the American Fork Citizen and Lehi Free Press, in partnership with American Fork Junior High, will host a “Meet the Candidates” night with candidates for the Aspen Peaks School Board on July 21 at 6:30 p.m. 

The program will provide candidates the opportunity to interact with the public and answer questions about their plans if elected to the new school board. Candidates are vying for seats 6 and 7 in the newly formed Aspen Peaks School District. The district covers the American Fork, Lehi, Alpine, Cedar Hills, Highland and part of Draper. 

A meet-and-greet with candidates will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last for approximately 25 minutes, followed by a Q-and-A at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Questions will be selected from community suggestions, which must be submitted before the event. To suggest a question, email editor@afcitizen. 

The primary election will be held on Aug. 12 followed by a General Election on Nov. 4. Ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at any ballot drop box in Utah County. For more information regarding upcoming elections, visit vote.utahcounty.gov

