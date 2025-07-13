Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: June 2025
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: June 2025
June 2025 vs (2024)
Homes sold: 116 (120)
Average home price: $694,660 ($638,401)
Median home price: $624,000 ($539,000)
Average days on the market: 56 (33)
Average square feet: 3,012 (2,861)
Average price per square foot: $239.38 ($228.33)
Most expensive home sold: $1,953,800 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 6,397 sq. ft. / .45 acres
Least expensive home sold: $328,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,233 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 270 (existing homes) and 82 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 88
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 7/12
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker