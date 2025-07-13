Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: June 2025

June 2025 vs (2024)



Homes sold: 116 (120)

Average home price: $694,660 ($638,401)



Median home price: $624,000 ($539,000)

Average days on the market: 56 (33)



Average square feet: 3,012 (2,861)

Average price per square foot: $239.38 ($228.33)



Most expensive home sold: $1,953,800 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 6,397 sq. ft. / .45 acres

Least expensive home sold: $328,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,233 sq. ft. / condo



Total listings currently available: 270 (existing homes) and 82 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 88



*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 7/12



Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker