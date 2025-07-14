Bliss recognized for accomplishments in softball

Four-time All-City and three-time All-State softball player Sophie Bliss was recognized with a special career achievement award at the Lehi softball team’s closing banquet earlier this summer.

The senior started a program-record 133 of 134 varsity games during her four seasons as a Pioneer, missing just once with an ankle issue. She primarily played shortstop or center field and occasionally pitched, entering the program as a freshman ready to compete.

That first year, Bliss batted .442 yielding 38 RBI along withteam highs of 47 runs and 24 stolen bases. She came up clutch time after time, including during a legendary moment in the 2022 Class 5A state tournament.

Scoreless Lehi was trailing by two runs in the final inning of the semifinal against Springville when Bliss stepped to the plate and delivered a three-run homer to help lift the Pioneers to a dramatic 4-2 victory and a berth in the championship series. The team collected the silver trophy that year.

She continued her torrid performances at the plate throughout her prep career, finishing as the all-time leader in every offensive category for Lehi softball except for the number of home runs and triples.

She has also injected herself into the all-time career state records lists. She has tied for sixth place in runs scored with 165 and is also sixth in RBI with 145, tied for eighth in doubles with 43 and ninth in stolen bases with 79.

Her career total of 173 hits ranks close to the top 10. She earned a career batting average of .438, which might be the best ever for the Pioneer program, but it can’t be verified because records from earlier seasons are incomplete.

However, as impressive as they are, these numbers only tell part of the story.

“A student athlete can have tremendous numbers and still not be an outstanding individual,” said Coach Tim Kennedy. “Sophie is a leader, coachable, teachable, a teacher on the field, an example, respectful, as well as a hard worker.

“She also caused no drama on the team, which is important in this day and age,” the coach continued. “I think she started coming to our camps when she was 10 or 11 years old. I think Sophie actually won three or four games for us pitching in emergency situations or tournaments with a lot of games.

“Even this year, she gave more effort than anyone else,” Kennedy said. “I saw her at the field every weekend the entire year and she stayed late many times after weekday practices.”

In addition, Bliss earned a 4-year average GPA of 3.98. “As coaches, we are always looking for that 5-tool player. Sophie is a 5-tool player both on and off the field,” the coach concluded.

The College of Southern Idaho will now get the benefit of her well-honed talents as she extends her playing career at the next level.