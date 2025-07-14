Chick-Fil-A Citizen of the Month: Renita Revill’s lasting impact of service, leadership and strength

Renita Revill’s significant contributions have made her a beloved figure in the Lehi community. Though known for leadership roles like PTA President and her work with the Miss Lehi Organization and Lehi Round-Up committee, her enduring legacy of service extends across Lehi and the state of Utah.

Revill’s impact began in an elementary classroom, serving as a room mother and later PTA president at Meadow Elementary. Her dedication to children’s education propelled her to become the PTA Council President for the Lehi/Cedar Fort area. Revill feels that her most significant achievement was championing a new junior high school in Lehi City.

“I worked with the state PTA President and the UEA for years advocating for Lehi’s educational needs. When the time came for a new junior high school to be built in this part of the county, I was determined to have the school in Lehi,” said Revill.

“I led the troops and rallied for a new Lehi Junior High School. The Alpine School District had determined that a new junior high school was needed for the area and was considering the Highland area; the students in other parts of the county needed a school to be located in a more central area, and we worked hard to make sure it was built in Lehi City,” she added.

Revill expressed appreciation for the dedication of families, PTA and community leaders in advocating for the new school.

During the construction of the new school, Revill continued to advocate for the students, ensuring equitable educational opportunities.

“We visited every junior high school in the Alpine School District. We counted every asset at every school, from sewing machines to science beakers to PE equipment, to assure that the new school in Lehi got all the same items as the other schools,” said Revill.

Revill also served as the secretary of the booster club at Lehi High school for 10 years. She also spent time serving on the Lehi Arts Council and really values the impact of the arts in the lives of others.

“The arts can unify communities and they bring opportunities for people to be a part of something good,” said Revill.

Revill also volunteered with the Lehi Round-Up committee. She spent many years coordinating the annual program for the celebration.

“I enjoyed serving on the Round-Up committee. I arranged for music and a program. I was so excited to get Joe from KSOP to emcee and bring local talent to perform,” said Revill.

A 50-year career of service within the Miss America Organization is her powerful and enduring legacy.

“I started as a volunteer with the Miss Lehi committee and did this for 10 years,” said Revill.

Revill became the director of the Miss Lehi Organization and served from 1991-1995, then served on the Miss Utah Board under David Haws and Lynn Smith. “They were amazing people who taught me so much,” said Revill.

Revill’s daughters participated in the Miss America program and, during this time, she remained actively engaged with the organization, primarily through supporting her daughters and other young women involved in the competition. She has a strong belief in the opportunities the Miss America Organization offers to women and actively championed its mission.

“My daughters participated in the Miss Lehi pageant, this is when I was in the trenches, learning and supporting their growth,” she said.

Revill eventually served as the Executive Director of the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization.

“This Miss America program is not just a beauty pageant. It is about opportunities to grow and gain an education through awarded scholarships. Young women really discover who they are as they participate in the competition. They engage with and serve their communities. The Miss America program gives them a platform to not only develop and share their talents but also show their intellect and make a difference in their communities and in the world,” said Revill.

While a member of the Miss Utah Board, Revill paused her service for a health sabbatical.

“While serving on the Miss Utah Board, I was diagnosed with cancer and had to step down for a little while,” said Revill.

Her journey with stage 4 colon cancer revealed an even greater legacy of strength and grit as she fought with incredible resilience and eventually overcame the disease.

“It was hard; I was sick but determined to keep going for my family,” said Revill.

Revill was eventually appointed the Executive Director of the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization because of her history of volunteering and leadership within the organization.

In recognition of 50 years of dedicated service at both the local and state level, the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization honored Revill with the “Legacy Award” earlier this year.

“I just love the city of Lehi. It is such a special place. There are so many people who aren’t sure why they chose to live in Lehi, but felt like they needed to be here; this is because of the hometown community that is here,” said Revill.

Revill’s daughter Ashley McKinnon said, “My mom has taught me how to serve others and to see the good in everyone you meet. I’ve never met a more selfless person than my mom. She leads with her heart.”

“I love serving, I have become a better person by helping others to grow. Giving back to the community of Lehi brings joy to my life and has taught me how to overcome challenges and develop relationships with some great people in the community,” said Revill.

