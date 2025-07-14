Lehi Arts presents a joyful rendition of “Joseph”

Connect with us

Published

10 mins ago

on

The Lehi Arts Council is thrilled to bring “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic sung-through musical, to the Lehi stage. This production offers a dynamic take on the biblical narrative of Joseph, highlighting his famous coat of many colors, dream interpretation skills and eventual reunion with his brothers. With a blend of humor, emotion and catchy tunes, this performance promises to be truly memorable

“Joseph” is directed by Cali Wilkes with assistant director Emma Elison, Courtney Knight as music director, and choreography by Kelsey Harrison. 

“Joseph has been a long-time beloved favorite of mine, and it has been so much fun to have the opportunity to direct it with Lehi Arts. This cast is phenomenal; this show will make you want to jump out of your seat and start to dance,” said Wilkes.

A gifted cast and a skilled production team work together to animate this story with humor, heart, captivating songs and stage magic.

“Major kudos to my production crew who have knocked it out of the park with the technical elements. Come see the magic we have created on stage this month,” said Wilkes. 

The Lehi Arts Council production runs July 11-26 at Skyridge High School Auditorium, with shows every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The production includes two matinee showings on July 19 and 26 at 4 p.m.

Don’t miss this entertaining and family-friendly production where “Any Dream Will Do.”

Tickets can be purchased at  https://lehiarts.org/ or at the door.  

