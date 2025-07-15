Aspen Peaks School Board candidate Q&A: Seats 1, 2, 6 and 7

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

Candidates running for the new Aspen Peaks School Board responded to questions from American Fork Citizen and Lehi Free Press to share their stances and plans for what they hope to accomplish if elected. The candidates profiled below are running for seat 1, 2, 6 and 7, which cover Lehi and American Fork.

Lehi Free Press and American Fork Citizen will host a “Meet the Candidates” night for Aspen Peaks School Board Seat 6 and 7 candidates on Monday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the American Fork Junior High auditorium. The public is invited to attend.

Below are the questions asked of each candidate:

1. Why did you decide to run for the new Aspen Peaks School District Board, and what are your top priorities for ensuring students have the best possible academic outcomes?

2. What is your experience with education administration and hiring executive-level positions like district superintendents? How would you approach selecting leadership during the district split?

3. What will you do to attract and retain high-quality teachers?

4. How will you ensure the district budget is transparent and fiscally responsible?

Seat 1 Candidates

Jenny Timmerman

When the choice was made to split the district I knew we would need board members who would prioritize students, support teachers, and be able to communicate and work effectively with our communities. I love our schools. I am a former third grade teacher with a degree in Elementary Education from BYU with three of my four children still attending schools in our community. I have served in many of our local schools for over a decade working collaboratively with parents, principals, teachers, and district leaders. I can bring the insight, relationships, and dedication needed to help build a strong foundation. The decisions made in this moment will determine the path we take for decades to come. I will use my energy, experience, and expertise to focus on meeting student needs at all levels, continuing the goal of reducing class size, and providing a learning environment where students can thrive.

I spent four years on the District Community Council meeting with the superintendent, board members, staff, and DCC reps monthly to discuss current district happenings, receive insight, and learn the ins and outs of running a high quality district.. I have often worked with district leadership in various committees and cluster meetings, and attended school board meetings for years. I believe I have a good idea of the qualities we are looking for in new leadership. Our first priority will be hiring an exceptional superintendent whose priorities will guide us toward our shared vision.

I would like to build on the foundation Alpine School District had made for its teachers by having strong support in place at the school and district level, by providing opportunities for meaningful professional development, and through strong salary, benefits, and retirement.

We need to support our teachers, making good policy that helps retain our qualified teachers. I hope to continue the growth that has been made through collaborative teams.

We will need skilled staff working closely with board members to collaborate and use creative solutions in our budget to reach goals and address the district’s many and varied needs in the most efficient ways possible. We will continue to provide opportunities for community input and work closely with the legislature to have the best tools possible to efficiently care for the needs of the students in our stewardship.

Megan Mullins

I’m running for the Aspen Peaks School Board, Seat 1, because I believe strong schools are the foundation of strong communities. As a former teacher, longtime classroom volunteer, and parent of four—with three kids currently in ASD and one recent graduate—I bring energy and firsthand perspective to this new district. My top priorities are student success, teacher and parent support, and transparent, responsible leadership.

I’ll advocate for fair compensation, ongoing professional development, and the resources teachers need to thrive. Strong educators drive student outcomes, and that starts with valuing their work. In the critical first months, I’ll also prioritize hiring a strong superintendent and business administrator—leaders who use data and experience to guide decisions and help the board serve students and families effectively. I’m committed to showing up, listening, and asking the right questions so Aspen Peaks becomes a district where students thrive, educators feel empowered, and families feel heard.

When it comes to working with the new school board to hire district administration, I bring strong collaboration skills developed through my service on the PTA Executive Board, as former HOA President, and as a member of the Utah State Library Board, where working with diverse groups and balancing priorities was essential. When selecting a superintendent, I’ll look for proven leadership, a record of tough, student-centered decisions, and a willingness to innovate. I value leaders who understand our students and are responsive to the community. I’ll ask the right questions and involve families and educators in building Aspen Peaks’ future.

As a former teacher, I know we must offer fair pay, strong benefits, and meaningful professional development. Through my PTA leadership and service on three School Community Councils, I’ve seen how vital it is for educators to feel supported and respected. I’ll listen to their input, ensure they have the tools they need, and involve families as active partners. When teachers feel valued, students benefit—and that starts with leadership that listens and invests wisely.

I bring hands-on experience with school and city budgets. I’ve attended school board meetings and study sessions, gaining insight into district operations. As a member of School Community Councils and the Lehi PARC Tax Committee, I’ve closely reviewed budgets and funding decisions. I understand the importance of using data to guide responsible spending and ensure resources support students. I’m prepared to ask informed questions, evaluate priorities, and build a strong foundation for the new district.

Seat 2 Candidates

Victoria Richmond

I decided to run for the Aspen Peak School District Board because I care. I care about the students in the district. I want to see students achieve success. Make sure the educators have what they need to help their students achieve success and the class sizes are manageable for students to achieve success.

I would approach selecting leadership during the district split with the utmost respect. Choosing administrators that allow for students to achieve success while in school. Someone with integrity and good leadership qualities.

I hope to offer competitive pay and reduce class sizes. I want to allow those who reside within the district to see the budget quarterly by publishing it on the district webpage.

Stacy Bateman

Our students, employees, and community members are the reason I chose to run for the new Aspen Peaks School District Board. Now in my second ASD term, I’ve had the privilege of listening to families, supporting teachers, and learning firsthand what our schools need to thrive. I will bring that experience to the new district.

My top priorities include reducing class sizes, expanding access to academic and career-focused programs, and making sure every school has the staff and support needed to help students thrive. This starts with investing in the people who make our schools strong and creating a culture where everyone belongs.

This district is an opportunity to do well from the beginning. That means putting students first, supporting employees, and practicing strong financial stewardship. I’m committed to using every dollar wisely to improve outcomes, increase opportunities, and make sure there’s real, measurable value in the decisions we make.

As a member of the ASD Board of Education, I’ve helped hire both a superintendent and a business administrator. I support a transparent process that includes community input early on, with a committee to review applications before board interviews. For Aspen Peaks, I would lead a nationwide search while seriously considering strong local candidates. The leader we choose will shape the district’s future. We need someone with proven operational skills who can unite people, build an exceptional team, and create a district where great educators want to work and students are set up to thrive.

Our district’s future depends on attracting and growing a strong team of educators by creating a culture where they feel supported, challenged, and rewarded throughout their careers. We must invest in strategies like flexible benefits, improved retirement planning, and ongoing growth opportunities. By learning from successful models in other districts and sectors, we can innovate effectively. Most importantly, teachers must help shape these solutions. When educators feel valued and heard, our entire school community benefits.

The district budget calendar will be outlined on the website, allowing the public to see who is involved and how decisions are made. To maintain state funding, we must stay within set thresholds tied to the certified tax rate. I support increasing community involvement through public hearings, accessible information, and opportunities for feedback throughout the budgeting process. Fiscal responsibility and transparency are only possible when the community is informed, engaged, and heard.



Steve Sparti did not respond.

Seat 6 Candidates

Tyler Bahr

I am running for a seat on the new Aspen Peaks School District Board because I believe education is critical to the future of our children and our community. We have large families and love our children. They are worth the investment.

My top priorities are:

● Reduce class sizes and focus resources in the classroom. Classrooms with more than 30 students are simply not conducive to optimal academic and emotional development, even with the compassion and dedication the miracle workers we call teachers demonstrate every day.

● Protect teachers’ and staff compensation, retirement, and opportunities for training and collaboration. Our teachers deserve our support, not just in the form of kind words, but the financial means to succeed as well.

● Enhance financial sustainability and collaboration with partners, including cities and other school districts. We serve the same or closely associated communities and we need to work together.

I have led and served on various teams responsible for hiring and evaluating the performance of executive leadership roles with the City of San Antonio (including the Pre-K 4 SA initiative), Highland City, and the Salt Lake City Public Library.

The Board must first set a clear vision and priorities that honor our communities’ desire for educational progress before commencing a leadership search. Hold open recruitment to identify candidates who align with and have the experience necessary to execute the Board’s vision. Special consideration should be given to existing Alpine School District staff who are already familiar with our community.

My top two priorities are to (1) reduce class sizes and focus resources in the classroom and (2) protect teachers’ and staff compensation, retirement, and opportunities for training and collaboration. My compensation philosophy emphasizes paying employees slightly higher than competitors to promote trust. With smaller classes and a focus of resources in the classroom, our teachers have already demonstrated an ability to return value. Let’s make sure they are able to earn a respectable living.

The financial reporting mandated for school districts makes information publicly available, but the volume can be overwhelming. Fiscal responsibility means clearly demonstrating the value returned for tax dollars, including careful consideration of future needs to ensure adequate planning. I have experience simplifying complex financial information for public entities and leveraging this information to secure additional resources. Simplifying the way finances are communicated will provide taxpayers with greater confidence and a sense of accountability.

Jeanne Marie-Burrows

My name is Jeanne-Marie Burrows, and I am running for seat 6. I have volunteered in the schools in my area for over ten years. During that time I have been on four School Community Councils (SCC) and PTA boards at every level of schools, and I just finished a two year position as Lehi Council PTA President. Volunteering in schools has become not only my passion, but also my lifestyle. Running for school board is the next step in showing the teachers, parents and students in the area that I am committed to helping them.

My top priorities for best academic outcomes are to reduce class sizes and help teachers feel supported. Reducing class sizes will need to be a priority in yearly budgets and will benefit all students. Supporting our teachers through compensation and collaboration will not only help our teachers; but will also increase academic outcomes.

Through my PTA and SCC experiences, I have met monthly with the superintendent, principals and other district administrators. I have observed the difference between a good and great leader. I have been asked to write recommendations for multiple administrators seeking promotions in Alpine District. Although I have never helped with hiring a superintendent, I know what qualities and qualifications I would look for in a superintendent and other leadership roles. I will approach selecting leadership by looking for those qualities, finding leaders that all employees can trust and then supporting them long-term to build a great district.

We have amazing, dedicated teachers in our schools already! My main concern is keeping the teachers we have, and their happiness and success will attract other high-quality teachers. As I speak to our current teachers; their main concerns with the district split are stability, compensation and support. As the new board prioritizes these things and continues to seek teacher input, worries will leave and teachers will feel supported and heard.

My hope is there will be a desire for community members to be more involved in the budget. With a smaller district, I believe community and employee nights about budgets would help all feel more invested. Regular reports and audits available at these community nights will allow for transparency. With the help of community/teacher involvement and student performance data, we can prioritize spending and determine long and short-term needs that are fiscally responsible.

Alyn Toalepai

Mr. Toalepai did not respond as of the date of publication.

Seat 7 Candidates

Stephanie Jones

I’m running for Seat 7 on the Aspen Peaks School Board because I believe deeply in public education and have the experience, time, and dedication to help our new district succeed. With over 30 years in education—as a teacher, librarian, and district leader—I understand what strong schools need to thrive.

My priorities include hiring a visionary superintendent, attracting and retaining excellent teachers, and preserving programs that engage and motivate students. I’m committed to working closely with parents to understand their concerns and priorities, and to ensuring transparency and accountability in every decision.

As we navigate financial uncertainties, including potential federal funding cuts, I will advocate for smart, sustainable budgeting that protects the classroom. This is a rare opportunity to build something exceptional, and I’m dedicated to making the transition smooth for all students, teachers, and families.

As an educator and parent, I understand how important strong leadership is in building Aspen Peaks. During 30 years in education, I’ve worked with multiple superintendents in multiple districts, gaining insight into what makes a leader truly effective—vision, collaboration, integrity, and the ability to build trust.

During the district transition, I would support a transparent, inclusive process: widely announcing the vacancy, screening candidates based on clear criteria, and conducting thoughtful interviews with a diverse panel. We need a superintendent who is visionary and grounded—someone who supports teachers, unites stakeholders, and builds a strong, student-focused foundation from day one.

To attract and retain high-quality teachers, we must maintain competitive benefits, including insurance, retirement, and leave policies comparable to Alpine School District. Supportive leadership, meaningful professional development, and positive school environments are essential. Teachers should feel valued, heard, and included in decision-making—and have a voice in shaping policy. Strong relationships between teachers and administrators foster trust and stability, helping us build a committed, effective workforce focused on student success.

To ensure a transparent and fiscally responsible budget, I will support public information meetings, hire a qualified business administrator, and follow all applicable laws. Budget information must be abundantly available, easy to find, and presented with clear narratives, visuals, and regular updates. This is especially important as we consider the division of assets. Transparency builds trust, and I’m committed to open communication and community involvement to ensure every dollar supports students, staff, and district success.

Pamela Engles

I chose to run for the Aspen Peaks School District Board to ensure every student in our community has the support and resources they need to thrive. My top priority is aligning all decisions with our commitment to academic achievement and personal growth. What sets me apart is my deep-rooted experience—as an educator, a mother, and a grandmother of students in the Alpine School District. I understand what families value in education because I’ve lived it. Equally important is my unwavering belief in student success. I promised every student I taught that I would believe in them, support them, and help them grow—and I bring that same promise to this board. My educational experience and insight uniquely position me to advocate for students, families, and educators in building a strong, student-centered district from the ground up.

Throughout my 37-year career in education, I’ve served as a teacher and taken on assistant principal duties, including helping to hire new teachers, I’ve also served on district committees selecting principals and assistant principals. During the split, we must identify leaders—both internal and external—who exemplify our values and align with our mission. As a board, we must actively promote the strengths of our new district to attract exceptional candidates who are committed to excellence. Leadership selection is not just about credentials—it’s about shared vision, integrity, and building a strong foundation for the future.

To attract high-quality teachers, we must recruit both promising new graduates and experienced educators aligned with district goals. Selection should prioritize credentials, professionalism, and a commitment to student success. To retain them, we must value their expertise, trust their decisions, and recognize their workload. Long-term, we must strengthen relationships between educators and legislators to advocate for supportive policies and improved working conditions that empower teachers to thrive.

Fiscal responsibility begins with allocating funds where they have the greatest impact—on student achievement and educator support. To ensure transparency, we must clearly communicate budget priorities and publish financial information in a format that is accessible and easy to understand. Accountability is key: those managing the budget must be held responsible for appropriate spending and regular oversight to build trust with all stakeholders. Transparency and stewardship must go hand in hand.

Jason Theler

I’m running for five basic reasons: I have a passion for education, I love my community, I bring a proven record of educational leadership, I value the collaborative dispositions needed to serve, and I have the time and commitment this vital work deserves. This new board has a unique opportunity to establish foundational values, structures, and resources that align with three essential goals: nurturing students, partnering with parents, and supporting educators. All three of these goals must be pursued simultaneously for the new district to ensure the best possible academic outcomes for students. As a board member, I will chase these three goals by: promoting a culture of respectful, collaborative dialogue within the board, actively seeking and responding to community input, helping select a visionary superintendent and business administrator to facilitate the successful day-to-day governance of district affairs, and ensuring systems are in place for effective oversight of district operations.

“Hire for dispositions, train for skill” is a philosophy that served me well while hiring hundreds of educators and staff in my 14 years as a principal. For example, you can’t coach teachers to love kids and be thrilled to work hard alongside them, but you can train teachers to improve classroom management, give better feedback to students, create more engaging lessons, etc. Similarly, when selecting new district leadership, I would choose leaders with dispositions that naturally invite collaboration and strategic thinking, who understand the nuances of teamwork and motivation, and who demonstrate a commitment to personal and professional growth.

Teachers thrive when they are able to learn from each other and see how this new learning positively impacts student success. So, while a competitive salary and benefits are obviously important to attract teachers, creating a collaborative culture, ensuring excellent ongoing professional development, and providing sufficient resources are the dynamics that keep teachers coming back. Additionally, maintaining an active, synergistic relationship with local university teacher preparation programs will help a district create natural teacher pipelines.

Transparency starts with demonstrating how the district budget is strictly aligned to student success goals. Budgets are only responsible and useful when predictions are realistic and information is accurate, timely, and accessible. Stakeholders should be engaged in the budgetary process and information should be regularly shared in formats that are both digestible to the average patron (through summaries and graphic representation) and comparable to previous years and other districts (by using clear, consistent budget categories).

Michael King

I’m running because this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get it right from the start. Our decisions now—who we hire, how we budget, what we prioritize—will shape outcomes for decades. I represent American Fork, and I will fiercely protect its interests while ensuring all students in the new district are set up to succeed. My top priorities are: hiring an experienced and student-focused superintendent, maintaining strong extracurricular programs like arts and athletics, and ensuring transparency at every level. We must build a district that supports teachers, listens to families, and never forgets that our mission is academic excellence. I’ve seen firsthand the impact a great school community can have—my kids are thriving because of it. I want to make sure every student gets that same shot.

While I haven’t hired a superintendent, I’ve led complex leadership hires in the private sector and bring something equally important: neutrality. Unlike other candidates, I’ve never worked for the district and don’t receive retirement benefits from it—I’ll have no conflicts of interest and no ties requiring recusal. My wife is a special education teacher, and I’ve seen how often equity breaks down before it reaches the classroom. That must change. Parents are frustrated by the lack of planning. Our board must act with urgency, transparency, and a clear focus: find a superintendent who delivers results for students and treats educators fairly.

We must treat teachers as professionals, not just employees. That starts with competitive compensation, clear career pathways, and support in and beyond the classroom. I’ll push for policies that reduce burnout—like better planning time, smart class sizes, and support staff where needed. Culture matters, too. If we build a district where teachers feel heard, trusted, and valued, they’ll stay—and students will thrive.

Let me be upfront: taxes will go up. Every audit has made that clear. The real question is how much, and where it goes. Some candidates have downplayed this—frankly, I don’t think they’ve been honest. I’ll push for full public transparency: open contracts, line-by-line budget dashboards, and honest communication. Every dollar should be justifiable to families. If we’re asking for more, it better be going straight to classrooms and student outcomes.