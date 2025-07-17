Municipal election debate tonight

By: Staff Writer

Lehi Free Press

In an effort to educate the public about the Lehi City Mayoral and City Council candidates, the Lehi Free Press and the Point of the Mountain Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate debate tonight from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Broadbent Community Room, 128 N. 100 E. in Lehi.

Candidates will answer various questions from social media input and the Lehi Free Press editorial board. They will then have the opportunity to respond to one another’s views on the debate floor.

Lehi resident, podcaster, professor and author Greg Jackson will moderate the debate. Jackson currently serves as chair of the Lehi City Planning Commission. He is best known as the creator and host of the podcast “History that Doesn’t Suck,” Apple Podcast’s number one history-focused show. He holds a Ph.D. in history and is a tenured associate professor and Senior Fellow in National Security Studies at Utah Valley University. His forthcoming book, “Been There, Done That: How Today’s Crises are the Same as Yeteryear’s – And can be Overcome,” will be published by Simon & Schuster in Spring 2026.

All voters are encouraged to attend.