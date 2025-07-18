Wasatch Behavioral Health serves the growing needs of the Utah County community

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

In the face of rising mental health concerns across the state, Wasatch Behavioral Health (WBH) is working to meet the growing need for individual and family mental health and crisis services.

In 2023, approximately 23.7% of Utah adults reported experiencing poor mental health for seven of the prior 30 days, according to a Utah Department of Health and Human Services Survey.

In the last fiscal year, WBH served 12,808 clients. Nearly 8,000 of them were new admissions. With over 700 employees, the agency provides inpatient, outpatient, residential and day treatment programs.

Founded in 1967, WBH was the first community mental health center in Utah. Today, it serves as a comprehensive public behavioral health provider, offering a wide range of services for children, teens and adults in Utah and Wasatch Counties.

WBH is a Special Service District of Utah County governed by the oversight of the Utah County Commissioners, who serve as the agency’s Authority Board.

According to the organization’s annual report, WBH is recognized among behavioral health centers in Utah for its efficient operations and maximization of services to clientele for the money expended. “We are proud to provide a full array of services to Medicaid-eligible residents of Utah and Wasatch Counties,” the report stated.

In order to meet the requirements of a comprehensive mental health center, the following services are provided: inpatient, residential, day treatment, case management, outpatient, 24-hour crisis line, outreach, follow-up, referral screening, consultation, education and prevention.

WBH may also provide, coordinate or support additional services for patients such as housing, transportation to needed mental health services, clubhouses, consumer drop-in centers, employment, rehabilitation and more.

“We partner with so many different agencies in the community,” said Community Relations Coordinator Marilyn Hansen. “Our Crisis team works really closely with law enforcement, and any community agency will refer to us. Referrals are a huge piece to how we get our clients.”

Most WBH clients are medicaid recipients, though they do offer self-pay and other insurance-based payment plans through Mountain Peaks Family Clinic. WBH does not offer free services. However, if a client does not have a funding source, they do have limited funding available through grants for eligible clients.

One of WBH’s most vital offerings is an impressive system of crisis intervention services for adults, youth and families. By calling or texting 988, individuals in crisis and at risk of suicide can be immediately connected to a trained counselor.

For those needing in-person support, the Receiving & Outreach Center (ROC) in Provo provides 24/7 access to mental health evaluations, consultations and short-term stabilization for adults. Staffed with master-level therapists and peer support specialists, the ROC collaborates closely with local law enforcement and operates Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams (MCOT) to bring care directly into the community when needed. Adults can stay at the ROC for up to 24 hours.

Youth in crisis are often referred to Vantage Point, WBH’s crisis residential center for youth aged 10–17 experiencing severe family conflict or at risk of running away.

Another stabilization option is the Crisis Residential Support (CRS) program, which helps Medicaid clients avoid hospitalization by providing up to a week of structured care and referrals to long-term services.

For adults with chronic mental illness, the Intensive Residential Treatment (IRT) program offers an alternative to psychiatric hospitalization with a 16-bed facility that provides therapy, medication management and 24/7 care.

WBH’s Children, Youth & Family Assessment Stabilization Team (CY-FAST) offers mobile outreach, group therapy and coordination of Medicaid hospitalizations with the goal of promoting wellness in young clients and their families.

For longer-term care, WBH refers patients to the Utah State Hospital in Provo, which provides intensive inpatient treatment under the direction of the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. WBH staff serve as liaisons to monitor client progress and assist with discharge planning.

Funding for WBH comes from several key sources, including government agencies, Medicaid, and grants and contracts for targeted services such as crisis intervention, domestic violence treatment and school-based programs.

Those interested in Wasatch Behavioral Health Services, can find a complete list of offerings and contact the organization online at wasatch.org or by calling 801-373-4760.