Falcon boys lacrosse coach gets national recognition

Lehi Free Press All-City Honors: BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lehi Free Press All-City Honors: BOYS SOCCER

Bliss recognized for accomplishments in softball

NFL players help raise funds to support local athletes with rehab

ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Skyridge and Lehi Student athletes excel in classroom too

One silver trophy, five other top state finishes highlight Pioneer sports year

Lehi grad KJ Ofahengaue 3rd at PGA college event

Year In Review: Two state trophies, four region titles claimed by Skyridge teams in 2024-25

Lehi cheerleader signs with BYU

Falcon boys lacrosse coach gets national recognition

Published

1 hour ago

on

Skyridge boys lacrosse Coach Bart Butterfield has been named the National Interscholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association (NILCA) Coach of the Year. The school administration announced the honor on Friday (June 27).

“This is an incredible and well-deserved recognition for Coach Butterfield and a proud moment for Skyridge,” said Chad Wiet, assistant principal.

“NILCA is the largest boys lacrosse coaches association in the country and plays a major role in shaping policy and promoting excellence in the sport, working closely with both NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) and USA Lacrosse,” he said.

“Coach Butterfield’s dedication, leadership, and commitment to our student-athletes continue to elevate the culture of excellence here at Skyridge,” Wiet concluded.

Butterfield took the Falcons from a 5-12 record two seasons ago to a 19-game winning streak this year which ended with a one-goal, overtime loss in the 6A state tournament semifinals. He has a 43-29 record in his four seasons as the head coach, a 59.7 percent success rate.

