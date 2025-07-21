Lehi Free Press All-City Honors: BOYS SOCCER

Most Valuable Player

Maxwell Johnson (Sr. Skyridge): Wing defender logged the most minutes of anyone on his team and protected the approach to the net on the strong side. Averaged 19.2 steals per game and tallied and impressive 730 passes with a 76 percent success rate. Also had one goal and two assists. Critical leader in the Falcon run to the semifinals.

Most Inspirational Player

Mark Franco (Sr. Lehi): Midfielder “is the perfect example of how big personality and effort can come in small packages,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “Mark was likely the smallest player on the field but played big; he found every opportunity to put in a slide tackle. Mark didn’t speak a lot but when he did the team listened. Mark is the most underrated player that workedhis tail off for everybody else. He took the bumps and bruises to set up a teammate. He didn’t want the spotlight but loved to set others up for that honor. He was always thinking about everybody else, and he appreciated everything he got. He was the ultimate teammate.”

Forwards

Christian Poll (Jr. Skyridge): High-level scorer made 14 goals, 7 assists and 35 points this season. Had 36 key passes, 28 corner kicks and 94 steals as well.

McKay Haskins (Sr. Skyridge): Furnished 10 goals and two assists for 22 points and posted a great finish rate of 34 percent around the net.

Gavin Richards (Jr. Lehi): Led the Pioneers with 8 goals and 17 points. “He was the player that would refuse to lose and keptbattling when things got hard,” Hartmann said. “He would demand effort from his teammates but also led by example.”

Rajid Abudu (Sr. Lehi): Scrappy attacker with 7 goals, 15 points. “He would score on headers and close-range shots as well as from distance,” Hartmann said. “He was an amazing dribbler, very elusive and super fast. He gave full effort in every game.”

Midfielders

Ryder Gentry (Jr. Skyridge): Speedy and sure-footed, controlled ball passage through the middle. Had 2 goals and 3assists along with 187 steals and 429 passes.

Trey Argyle (Sr. Lehi): Team leader contributed 3 goals, 3assists as “a tough midfielder that could both score and create chances,” Hartmann said. “He would win countless balls and distribute well going forward. He would never give up in transition and worked really hard in both directions.”

Defenders

Griffin Wall (So. Skyridge): Second on the team in minutes played, he racked up 697 passes and 280 steals plus achieved an 80 percent success rate with the ball.

Kajetan Hamilton (Sr. Skyridge): Another key defender had an 84 percent success rate with the ball, made 523 passes and 234 seals with low turnovers.

Brady Wangsgard (Jr. Skyridge): Versatile player provided twogoals and five assists from the back line, with 17 corner kicks, 537 passes and 181 steals as well.

Joshua Harper (Sr. Lehi): “A hard-nosed defender that would throw his body in front of anything if it meant saving a goal or just helping the team,” Hartmann said. “He came forward in attack and sent in great crosses. He had an ability to step up at the right time and read the game really well.”

Goalkeeper

Trey Sherman (Jr. Lehi): A keeper with something to prove after not making the team as a sophomore. “It didn’t take him long to establish himself as our number one shot stopper,” Hartmann said. “He had many fantastic saves in about every game and also came up with huge PK saves in the wins over PG and AF as well as in the shootouts. He had a big hand in our turnaround this year.”