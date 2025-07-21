Lehi Free Press All-City Honors: BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Most Valuable Player

Ashton Shewell (So. Lehi): Outside hitter continued to dominate at an elite level and was the unquestioned leader of Lehi’s stunning turnaround this season, with the Pioneers going from a 5-17 record last year to a 19-5 mark and a third-place finish in the 6A state tournament this time around. His 394 kills ranked second in 6A and fourth in the state for an average of 4.7 per set. He served 30 aces and tallied 129 points, 26 combined blocks, 187 digs and 467 serve-receives for 5.6 per set. He had his most efficient year on attack with a hitting percentage of 36.7, tops in 6A and sixth overall in the state. “He is determined and always willing to step up in crucial moments,” said Coach Kolby Shewell. “He was always dependable.”

Most Inspirational Player

Ian Wilson (Sr. Lehi): Opposite hitter “had an incredible senior year with 200 kills,” Coach Shewell said. “He was our inspirational leader and could always lighten the mood on the court with his fun cheers and enthusiasm.” He had a combined 41 blocks including 33 solo and 108 digs as well.

Hitters

Josh Johnson (Sr. Skyridge): Outside/opposite hitter averaged 2.5 kills, 2.0 digs and 6.9 serve-receives per set.

Dax Moore (Sr. Lehi): Outside hitter had 161 kills, 18 aces and 136 points, 128 digs and 558 serve-receptions (6.7 p/s). Most improved player.

Middle Blockers

Marcus Reittinger (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 2.7 kills, half a block and 1.8 serve-receives per set. A force around the net.

Dylan Avery (Sr. Lehi): Had 151 kills, 27 solo blocks of 44combined plus 40 digs. Had some incredible bounce kills this year.

Setters

Ty Reynolds (So. Lehi): Had 948 assists to lead the state at 11.7 per set; also 35 aces and 198 points, 174 digs, 35 kills and 20 combined blocks.

Devin Willits (Jr. Skyridge): Spoke of the wheel for the Falcons averaged 9.2 assists and 2.4 digs per set.

Defensive Specialist

Fihi Fainga (Jr. Skyridge): Posted a serving percentage of 90.6, averaged 4.2 digs and 5.1 serve-receptions per set.

Libero

Santiago Hernandez (Sr. Lehi): Had 268 digs (3.2 p/s), 15 aceswith a 91.5 serving percentage, 349 serve-receptions (4.2 p/s).

Editor’s note: The statistical report for Skyridge was missing the last 11 matches so the available recorded per-set averages were used in selecting this team.