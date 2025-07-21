Lehi Teen to Represent Utah in National High School Chess Championship

Brayden Van De Graaff, a 16-year-old Lehi High School student is set to represent Utah at the prestigious 2025 National High School Chess Championship in Madison, Wisconsin later this month.

Van De Graaff earned his spot at the nationals after securing a first-place win recently at the High School Championship, organized by the Utah Chess Association. The tournament pitted the top twenty-five high schoolers against each other in a series of five games, each lasting two hours. Van De Graaff achieved three wins and two draws – earning four points – and tying for first.

In the decisive tiebreaker against the co-leader, Van De Graaffovercame early pressure in an unconventional opening, but defended his king with composure and calculated a few creative trades that put ahead two pawns entering the endgame. The advantage was enough to force a checkmate to win the title,punching his ticket to nationals.

Van De Graaff’s chess journey began when he was six years old against his father, who did not prove to be adequate competition for long. The young chess player began to practice moreseriously during the Covid-19 pandemic, studying his games at home with computer engines, traveling to local chess clubs, and entering rated tournaments.

When asked about what he loves about chess, he said “It’s just really fun. It takes a lot of memory and puzzle solving. I really like going to weekend tournaments and playing for prizes.”

The upcoming national tournament in Wisconsin will bring together one top high school player from each state. “I’m excited to play against really high-rated players including grandmasters.” Van De Graaff said. “Plus, the games are four hours long, so I’ll have lots of time to think.”

From small chess clubs along the Wasatch front to taking the board on the national stage, this young man’s success is a proud moment for Utah’s growing chess community.