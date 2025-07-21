So Swede candy shop brings foreign flavors to AF

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Nestled on Merchant Street in American Fork, a small candy shop with a big heart is drawing lines out the door and smiles from every visitor. So Swede, a Swedish candy store that opened in June 2025, is making waves with its colorful aesthetic, nostalgic energy and distinctly Scandinavian sweets.

Behind the whimsical shelves of sweets are founders and co-owners Olive Redd and Malia Bradburn, two young moms and entrepreneurs who also run a Scandinavian-inspired clothing brand called Sønderhaus. Their latest venture is a celebration of culture, childhood and community.

“I think it was the right place, right time. Swedish candy is going viral right now. Everything for this shop just came together in funny ways,” said Redd. “This shop is our way of giving back and doing something joyful.”

The idea for So Swede began during a Sønderhaus clothing pop-up. Olive decided to add a wall of Swedish candy as a fun, on-brand extra, and it was a hit. “People loved it. It felt so natural and exciting. And when we outgrew our office space and couldn’t get out of the lease, we thought, ‘Why not bring the candy back?’” she explained.

What started as a creative use of real estate quickly snowballed into something bigger. With Scandinavian candy trending on TikTok and customers hungry for something new, the timing was perfect.

Transforming a dated office space into a candy destination wasn’t simple. “The space wasn’t equipped for anything, let alone food service,” said Bradburn. “It didn’t even have a window.” But the two businesswomen got creative, installing a mop sink and a water heater and building out the aesthetic that’s become iconic for the shop.

The branding, led by Redd, is bright, inviting and Instagram-worthy. Their logo is painted on the wall, soft pastel colors fill the space, and every corner is dotted with playful touches. “It’s fun, it’s photo-friendly, and it draws people in,” said Bradburn. “That’s helped us grow fast; it kind of markets itself.”

“The amount we were advised we needed to sell in a month, we sold in two hours. So there were some growing pains,” Redd said. “We were all in the back during the first day of opening, frantically trying to order more candy.”

Stocking has been their biggest challenge. Because they order much of their inventory from Europe, shipping delays and financial constraints make it difficult to keep the shelves full. Customers were disappointed when the store had to close early after selling out, but the team has adapted quickly, learning exactly how much inventory is needed to stay open through regular business hours.

Their goal is to provide a fresh experience every visit. “Our shop is meant to be something you can experience over and over again. We’re constantly getting new things in. We want it to be like a fresh experience every time,” said Bradburn. “We’re constantly getting new, fun things in. So even if your favorite isn’t there, come back next week.”

They love seeing how the shop brings people together. “Candy has a way of bringing out people’s inner child in a way that we don’t see very often. We get to see people of all ages and types walking in, and we’re just as excited about candy as they are. It feels positive and youthful and nostalgic in a way that feels very wholesome,” said Redd.

So Swede isn’t your average candy store. The treats are naturally colored and made without high-fructose corn syrup. More than just a business, it’s a labor of love.

“We’re young working moms who are just doing the best we can. There are always kids in the candy shop, always kids at our office. I think family-centered people who want to start businesses here can relate to that. It’s such an entrepreneurial area, and it’s fun to be able to be a part of the business culture here,” said Redd.

As a woman-owned, bootstrapped business, So Swede represents the spirit of American Fork’s growing entrepreneurial scene. “We’ve never taken outside funding for either business,” said Olive. “Everything we’ve done has been with our own hands and hearts.”

Located at 38 N. Merchant Street in the heart of American Fork, So Swede has already become a local favorite and a photogenic stop for candy lovers, young and old. The shop is open Monday-Thursday at 2-8 p.m., Friday at 2-10 p.m. and Saturday 11-10 p.m.

For those craving nostalgic sweetness, curious about Scandinavian flavors, or who just want a cute place to hang out, So Swede is the place to be.