Lehi Heritage Day 2025 honorees announced

The Lehi Historical Society is pleased to announce its Lehi Heritage Day 2025 honorees. These individuals have been chosen for a lifetime of remarkable service to Lehi.

The honorees are:

● John and Dixie Bushman

● Mike and Kathleen Hansen

● Mark and Collette Johnson

● Gene and Jan Kirkham

● Ken and Barbara Schow Peck

● Bruce and Judy Hansen Shelley

● Lynn and Heather Sorensen

● Harold and Karen Terry

“We are so pleased with this year’s honorees,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “It’s fascinating to see the many ways people choose to serve. We are honoring an Officer of the Year, FFA leaders, our mayor, teachers, a director of Lehi Recreation, a Vietnam veteran, a builder of the first snack shack at Vet’s Park, a social worker and a Lehi historian.

“They’ve done so much to make life better in Lehi. We are pleased to have this opportunity to recognize them and share with the world the things they’ve done,” Bangerter continued. “We hope their stories will inspire everyone to do better and be better.”

Each honoree will be awarded with his or her name in the Lehi Heritage Day Monument in the southwest corner of the garden in front of the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center St.

Lehi Heritage Day will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Legacy Center. The day includes a parade, honoree celebration, honoree reception, displays, activities, and a classic car and bike show. This year’s theme is “Speed, Spirit and Soul: Stanley Wanlass and the Artists of Lehi.”

Wanlass grew up in Lehi and is world famous for his sculptures, designs and paintings. “It is an amazing opportunity to see Wanlass and his works in person in Lehi,” said Bangerter. “We are also excited to have so many of Lehi’s artists gathered in the same place to tell their stories and share their art.”

According to an online Sotheby’s listing for Wanlass’ “Freewheelin” sculpture, he is “known for his limited-edition automotive bronze sculptures that echo a deep love for automobiles, which he has collected, restored and raced since the mid-fifties. … His automotive sculptures and paintings are represented in the most prestigious museums and private collections worldwide.”

Lehi Heritage Day is a free public event put on by the Lehi Historical Society and sponsored by Lehi City. For more information, contact the Lehi Historical Society at 801-768-1570, lehihistory@gmail.com or lehihistory.org. The Lehi Historical Society is made possible by generous grants and donations from Lehi City, PARC and HADCO Construction.