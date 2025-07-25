OPINION: Mayor Johnson speaks out regarding election: “It’s critical to get this right”

I have run seven election campaigns and lost miserably in the first two. I credit my success in all the others to friendships I developed with most of my political opponents. I learned much from them; in some cases, they learned from me. These friendships endure to this day. Over time, I have watched local political campaigns change in strategy and tone. These changes have not been for the better.

The New Political Landscape

In certain cases, individuals and organized groups have brought a more divisive approach into what has traditionally been a non-partisan relationship between citizens and their local government. We’re starting to see tactics that resemble national politics, such as misleading claims, selective truths, and personal attacks that distract from meaningful conversations. These behaviors don’t contribute to progress; rather, they undermine the respectful dialogue and shared values that strengthen our communities. We don’t have to accept this as the new norm. Our hometown deserves better, and we are capable of creating a more constructive and values-based political environment.

Who you elect matters

In this election, voters will elect people who will manage multimillion-dollar budgets and make decisions that can directly impact your daily life and personal freedoms. It’s critical to get this right. That means asking the right questions, understanding where candidates stand, making an informed decision, not just based on party or popularity, but on values, qualifications, and vision.

First, do they understand the Constitution of the United States? Particularly the first, fifth, and fourteenth amendments. This is the oath they will take, and it’s the only pledge that protects everyone equally, no matter their political view. It’s also important that they understand property rights and how government decisions, like fees or land use requirements, can impact citizens. That knowledge helps ensure everyone is treated fairly.

Second, do they understand the full context and sources of problems in the community, and can they speak in detail aboutpotential solutions? Do they know how to implement those solutions in the office environment they are applying for?

Third, do they understand principles of good municipal finance, or do they claim to be able to solve all problems without a viable solution? Can they speak as to when economic development is appropriate or how to build and maintain a good bond rating?

Advertisement

Fourth, are they aligned with an organization that claims to have all the answers or speaks as if it knows better than the rest of community? Be cautious of candidates who rely heavily on the influence of a single group. Local issues, like roads, water, safety, and growth, are not partisan. They affect everyone in the community, regardless of political affiliation. Solutions should be shaped by what is best for the people.

Finally, the strongest candidates are those who can clearly distinguish between what they know and what they believe, and who aren’t afraid to admit when they don’t have all the answers. There’s nothing wrong with prefacing political statements with honesty and humility. It’s a sign of integrity. A trustworthy leader communicates with transparency and earns respect by being open about both their knowledge and their limitations.

Who To Trust

Character matters. Pay attention to how candidates speak about others. While it is natural to have differences in opinion, constant negativity or personal attacks often signal deeper issues. A strong leader is someone who can engage in respectful, honest conversations, even with those they disagree with, and who is willing to adjust their views when it is in the best interest of the community. Be cautious of candidates who only seek out voices that confirm their own opinions or who make promises they may not realistically be able to keep. Good governance requires both knowledge and humility.

Mayor Mark Johnson

Lehi City Mayor