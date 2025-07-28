Lehi Football dinner and auction set for Saturday

The Lehi High School community is invited to join the Pioneers for the annual football fundraising dinner and auction, which has been set for Saturday, Aug. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the football program.

The dinner tickets are $15 per person or a family pack of four for $50 and can be purchased at https://auction.lehifootball.comor by Venmo at https://venmo.com/lehigridiron.

Incoming Pioneer Coach Andy Hadfield said the dinner will feature the famous Lehi Rodeo burgers, chips and drinks.

The auction will include a “huge variety of incredible items including a scooter, a freezer of beef, an e-bike, Jazz tickets with parking and dinner, vacations including an AirBNB stay, a Traeger grill, a Playstation system and much more.”

Auction items were donated by local businesses and individuals in support of the football program.

The Pioneers were ranked third in Class 6A in the annual coaches preseason poll. The Purple and Gray games will be played Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. for sophomores and around 6:30 p.m. for JV and varsity.

Follow all the Lehi sports teams in the pages of the Lehi Free Press and online at lehifreepress.com.