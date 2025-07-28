Utah County earns National recognition for winter warming center initiative

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Utah County has received national recognition for its compassionate and proactive approach to homelessness during the winter months. On July 9, the National Association of Counties (NACo) presented the county with an Achievement Award for its Winter Response Task Force, which helped provide safe shelter to hundreds of individuals experiencing homelessness during the coldest part of the year.

The award honors the county’s ability to bring together multiple community partners to meet a growing need as housing costs and inflation continued to rise following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, we faced a tough challenge: coming up with a plan to provide safe, dignified shelter for our homeless population,” Utah County Government stated in a release. “With determination, collaboration and heart, we delivered.”

The effort began in early 2024, when Utah County leaders recognized a troubling trend: an increasing number of residents facing housing instability, with few emergency resources available. While many nonprofit organizations were doing all they could, gaps remained, especially during the dangerously cold winter nights.

Utah County formed the Winter Response Task Force, collaborating with the State Homelessness Committee, Community Action Services, United Way and local mayors to create a coordinated plan. Together, they opened warming centers throughout the county, which operated from October to March, providing emergency shelter, warm meals and basic care.

“We appreciate the recognition—we’ve worked hard as a community to address this persistent issue,” said Utah County Commission Chair Brandon Gordon. “By partnering with state agencies and local organizations, we’ve helped bridge gaps, save lives and protect our community.”

The county was one of only two in the state to have its warming center plan approved ahead of the state’s deadline, allowing for early preparation and immediate impact once temperatures dropped.

The warming centers gave people more than just a bed for the night. They offered dignity, safety and a connection to critical services. According to NACo, Utah County’s approach ensured “unhoused individuals would not freeze on the streets overnight and provided coverage for a critical gap that our nonprofits had been experiencing.”

The program successfully kept hundreds of people safe during the harsh winter months. It also created a blueprint for future winter response efforts; one that other counties across the country can adapt.

The NACo Achievement Awards, now in their 54th year, recognize innovative county programs that enhance public service and improve the quality of life. Utah County’s Winter Response Task Force stood out as a model of collaboration and timely action.

The county’s leadership was formally recognized at NACo’s national conference in Philadelphia earlier this month, where counties from across the U.S. gathered to share ideas and solutions.