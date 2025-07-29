32 years of service: Wasatch Behavioral Health CEO retires

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

After more than three decades of dedication to public mental health, Dr. Juergen Korbanka, a licensed psychologist and Executive Director of Wasatch Behavioral Health (WBH), is retiring, marking the end of an era that helped shape the agency into a statewide leader in behavioral health services.

The outgoing CEO first joined WBH in 1993 as a psychology intern and dedicated his entire professional life to the organization. Rising through the ranks, he became director in 2007, overseeing a period of growth and technological innovation.

“When I started as CEO, we had around 250 employees. Today, we have close to 750 and provide services to over 13,000 individuals annually,” he said. “While growth was never the goal, we expanded to meet the increasing and critical needs of the community.”

The agency has a strong culture of mentorship and internal development. “More than half of our management team began in entry-level roles,” said Korbanka. “This continuity helps to better serve our patients long-term. Maintaining longevity with employees creates stability. That’s what makes this place special. Our patients consider themselves treated by ‘this person’, not by WBH.”

Under Korbanka’s guidance, WBH embraced a new model of care focused on recovery rather than just symptom maintenance. “We’ve significantly improved our ability to help individuals live meaningful and productive lives,” he said. “Hospitalization rates have gone down because we’re better at stabilizing and supporting people in the community.”

Korbanka credited Utah’s investment in crisis response infrastructure over the past three to five years as a game-changer. This includes the creation of receiving centers, which Korbanka described as an “ER for individuals with mental illnesses,” and mobile crisis outreach teams that he said act as an “ambulance for behavioral health crises.”

Korbanka pointed to WBH’s Jail Transitions program as one of the things he’s proudest of during his tenure. The program ensures continuity of care for individuals transitioning out of incarceration. They will continue to get services from the people and organization they know as they transition. “It’s about stabilizing and maintaining people once they’re back in the community.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, while disruptive, accelerated the agency’s adoption of telehealth. “Traditionally, psychotherapy wasn’t provided virtually. But that’s changed — and telehealth is here to stay,” Korbanka said.

WBH has also adopted evidence-based practices and implemented robust outcome tracking systems. “We’ve embraced evidence-based practices and built systems to measure our outcomes, so we can show how effective our programs are,” said Korbanka. “It’s not just about offering services — it’s about making sure they work.”

Strong interagency collaboration has been central to WBH’s success, he said. “Where we shine is how well we work with other agencies. We meet weekly or monthly to ensure services are coordinated.”

When asked why he entered the field of mental health, Korbanka said, “It’s hard to explain your passion. I’ve always been curious about what makes people tick. Seeing the mental health anguish people go through, I wanted to help.”

His philosophy is deeply rooted in service: “Community mental health is the social safety net. It exists to serve those who otherwise wouldn’t have access.”

In addition to his role at WBH, Dr. Korbanka is an approved clinical supervisor, national certified counselor, designated examiner, and a member of the Utah State Crisis Team. He has worked extensively with adults experiencing depression, PTSD, anxiety disorders, personality disorders and domestic violence issues.

A prolific contributor to the field, Dr. Korbanka’s research interests focus on evidence-based, outcome-oriented and time-limited treatment programs. He has presented at local, state and national conferences, taught at the graduate level for 20 years, and has been published in journals including “Psychological Reports” and the “Journal for Interpersonal Violence”. His co-authored works include “Research and Statistics for Social Sciences”and a treatment workbook for Borderline Personality Disorder and substance abuse.

Retirement won’t mean slowing down. A motorcycle enthusiast and certified safety coach, Korbanka plans to travel more, including an upcoming motorcycle trip to Idaho and Canada. He’d also like to spend more time in his native Germany.

Korbanka’s departure marks the end of a powerful legacy, but his influence will continue to shape the WBH and mental health programs for years to come. “Community mental health is the social safety net. It’s our job to serve those who would otherwise be left without support,” he said.