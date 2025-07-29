OPINION: Peterson shares reasons for candidacy

Thank you for the opportunity to participate in the recent Lehi City Council candidate debate. It was an honor to share the stage with others who care deeply about our community. For those who attended or watched, you know that 60 seconds simply wasn’t enough time to fully answer some of the most important questions. I’d like to take a moment to share a little more about who I am and why I’m running.

My name is Jared Peterson. I’m married to Susan Lewis, and we are proud multi-generational Lehi natives. Lehi means everything to us. We’ve always felt a deep passion and responsibility to give back to the community that has given so much to our family. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of serving on the Lehi Planning Commission, the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Committee, and now the Lehi Historical Preservation Committee. Each of these roles has been an honor and chance to work alongside incredible people who share a love for this city. Running for City Council is the next step in continuing that service.

Through my career, education, and community involvement, I bring experience in finance, real estate, and collaboration—along with the willingness and ability to have difficult but necessary conversations. I’ve seen the city grow firsthand, and that experience gives me a unique understanding of why certain decisions were made in the past—whether good or bad. I believe that perspective is valuable as we plan for Lehi’s future.

I am focused on thoughtful planning, preserving Lehi’s values, ensuring smart housing and infrastructure development, and maintaining the character that makes Lehi special. The incredible growth we’ve experienced over the past 25 years has brought challenges with infrastructure, traffic, and the need to think long-term. Addressing roadways and public transportation will require a coordinated effort. I am committed to being a strong voice for Lehi—working with neighboring municipalities and state and federal agencies. Roads and infrastructure are not areas where we can afford to pause. As a city, we must be proactive and intentional in our efforts to reduce traffic congestion.

One topic we didn’t have time to address in the debate is parks and open spaces. Lehi has some incredible parks, but we also have areas that still need to be planned and developed. These spaces are vital for promoting healthy lifestyles and giving families and friends a place to connect. When we talk about open space, we must also include facilities like the Legacy Center, the Outdoor Pool, the Arts Center, and the Library. These resources create unique and meaningful experiences for our children and youth. We must do everything we can to maintain, improve, and look for opportunities to build new facilities that will serve future generations.

Attainable housing is another pressing issue. Watching my own children struggle with housing has given me a personal connection to this challenge. As a city, we must be open to exploring new approaches to zoning, redevelopment, and subdivision planning that give the next generation a real shot at homeownership.

I am passionate about Lehi. This is not a steppingstone to other political ambitions—my only goal is to help make Lehi the best it can be. Susan and I are fully committed to honoring Lehi’s past, strengthening its present, and building a bright future. As ballots arrive this week, I would be honored to earn your vote.

If you have any questions or would like to hear more about my vision for Lehi, please feel free to reach out at jpeterson4lehi@gmail.com. I’d love the opportunity to connect with you.

Jared Peterson

Candidate for Lehi City Council