OPINION: Candidate Stephens responds to Mayor’s Op-Ed

1. On Relationships and Enduring Friendships

The mayor states he’s built relationships and friendships that have endured. That can be both a strength and a weakness—while relationships can foster collaboration, they also create blind spots or conflicts of interest in governance. We need transparency and accountability, not political entanglements.

2. Allegations of Division

The mayor claims a more divisive approach to politics. As a candidate, my experience has been overwhelmingly positive. Conversations with residents and candidates have been respectful and productive. The only negative comments I’ve witnessed came during the debate when a mayoral candidate accused others of “half-truths,” meanwhile misleading the public:

• Candidate claimed to fully fund a code enforcement officer in the 2026 budget. That funding was proposed by Councilmember Michelle Stallings and voted down by the candidate.

• Candidate also claimed to oppose ice rink funding. In reality, the council didn’t fund it this year but set the money aside for later use.

An additional negative comment from a candidate attempted to point out a connection between mayor and the moderator.

3. “Who You Elect Matters” — Agreed

The mayor argues that governance requires experience—but oversight is the core duty of elected officials. The role of city council is to represent residents and provide accountability. The real strength of Lehi’s government lies in the professionalism and continuity of city employees, who guide elected officials with insight and institutional knowledge. When elected leaders forget their role as watchdogs, citizens suffer, and pay the price through higher taxes and lost unity in the community.

4. The Constitution and Property Rights – A Misused Argument

The mayor referenced the 1st, 5th, and 14th Amendments in his op-ed. During the debate, a question was asked and the Constitution misrepresented. Land use must be balanced with the rights of surrounding property owners. This balance protects the individuals rights guaranteed by the constitution. Developers should not be able to impose incompatible uses simply because it’s profitable.

Amendment overview:

• 1st Amendment: Protects speech, press, religion, assembly, right to petition—including for land use concerns.

• 5th Amendment: Ensures due process and prohibits taking of property without just compensation. It does not guarantee a land use will be approved.

• 14th Amendment: Promises equal protection under the law. In Lehi, it’s too often applied to benefit developers over existing property owners.

When profit is prioritized above principle, citizens pay the price through higher taxes or loss of enjoyment in their property use. Developers should consider how their project impacts neighbors. The mayor and his favored candidates seem to have forgotten that rights come with responsibilities, and the constitution protects individual rights.

5. “Understanding Full Context”

This sounds good in theory, but elected leadership changes every four years. What remains stable is the city staff, who provide historical context, guidance, and continuity. The job of elected officials is to listen, learn and oversee. Experience matters—but only when it serves the people, not entrenched political alliances.

6. Municipal Finance Mismanagement

The mayor asks whether candidates understand good municipal finance. This from a mayor who has handed out tens of millions in subsidies to select developers, which violates equal protection. Nearly $20 million spent on a park, and $30 million on a city building—while our first responders remain underfunded. In business, budgets are firm, priorities clear, and outcomes matter. Government should operate with respect for the taxpayer’s dollar.

7. Political Affiliations and Endorsements

The mayor appears to criticize certain candidates for receiving endorsements, perhaps a reference to the UCRP endorsement. But how is that different from the Utah Realtors Association or other pro-development groups endorsing his allies? Voters deserve transparency.

8. A Final Point of Agreement

The mayor ends by saying it’s okay not to have all the answers. I agree. In fact, I recall only one candidate at the debate who had the humility to say, “I don’t know.” And it was not one of the so-called “experienced” candidates. Leadership requires honesty, courage, and the ability to admit learning is needed.

Let’s Chart a New Course for Lehi

We need a shift in leadership that puts residents first, not developers or political insiders. I proudly support a new direction for our city.

E. LaRell Stephens

Candidate for Lehi City Council