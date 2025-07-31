Lehi moves closer to securing federal transportation funds

– Congressional appropriations committees approve funding for congestion mitigation study

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Lehi, UT — July 31, 2025 — In a press release, Lehi City announced progress in its effort to address growing east-west traffic congestion. The House and Senate Appropriations Committees recently approved the Fiscal Year 2026 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriation Bills, which include $2.5 million for a critical congestion mitigation study in Lehi.

The funding request, part of Lehi’s recent advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C., would support a transportation study aimed at addressing growing traffic challenges. Lehi’s location along the I-15 corridor makes it a vital transit hub for northern Utah County, and rapid growth to the west in cities like Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain has significantly increased daily commuter traffic through the area. This increased demand has placed a strain on local infrastructure, reinforcing the need for long-term, data-driven solutions.

“For over seven years, we have been working on transportation solutions that will serve the entire region. We know what improvements need to be made, and this study is a big step in the federal process,” said Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson. “The challenge is that the solutions are costly, and we must continue working to secure the necessary funding. We’re grateful for the strong partnerships we have built with our representatives in D.C., and their support in helping us pursue federal resources. We are especially appreciative of Senator Curtis and Congressman Owens’ efforts to secure this critical federal transportation funding.”

If passed by both the Senate and the House, the bill will provide the necessary funding for Lehi to move forward with in-depth planning and analysis that will guide future projects aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and improving mobility for residents and commuters.

Lehi City will continue to work with Congressional leaders and federal agencies as the FY26 appropriations process moves forward.