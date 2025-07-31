Local author publishes debut novel

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Hannah Melville, a 22-year-old author who grew up in Lehi, has achieved a lifelong dream with the publication of her debut fantasy novel, Pilot’s Shadows. The book was released on June 28, 2025, marking the culmination of nearly a decade of writing, revising, and world-building, a journey that began when she was just 13 years old.

“I started writing this when I was 13,” Melville said. “I have memories of sitting in the library at Willowcreek Middle School or in the little computer lab next to the counselor center during lunch, just typing away.”

Hannah continued to work on the manuscript through her years at Lehi High School.

The idea first came to her during a girls’ camp obstacle course. Hannah envisioned a story about kids who stumble into an otherworldly forest full of mystery and danger. What began as a short story slowly evolved into a full-length middle-grade fantasy novel, a process that took nearly a decade, dozens of rewrites, and the assistance of professional editors. “It just kept going and going. And I was like, I’m going to make a book out of this,” she said. Over the past two years, she collaborated with local Utah editors at Eschler Editing to refine the manuscript.

Pilot’s Shadows tells the story of 14-year-old Pilot Jenkins, a girl struggling with friendship and anxiety. One night, while chasing her cat into the backyard, Pilot discovers a mysterious forest that appears out of nowhere, a forest with eyes on the trees. Inside, she meets Logan Elwood, a boy who warns her of the dangerous creatures within. As the story unfolds, the two must return to the forest and confront shadow monsters threatening to cross into their world.

“This is the book I would have wanted to read when I was 13 or 14,” Hannah said. “Pilot struggles with friendships and anxiety, things I think a lot of middle schoolers can relate to. I hope that middle schoolers can see themselves in her and feel a little less alone.”

Advertisement

Hannah’s sister, Lauren Melville, 24, designed the book’s cover. She is a recent graduate in art and design from Utah Valley University. Lauren worked closely with her sister and the editors to create a visually striking and genre-appropriate cover.

“It’s been a couple of years since she first asked me to do it,” Lauren said. “When the time finally came, we explored a lot of ideas. The editors gave great feedback that helped guide the design. We always knew the forest had to be the setting, that was just the image that stuck with me from early drafts.”

The final cover depicts a vivid scene from the novel, set against a backdrop of glowing forest tones, intrigue, and tension, perfectly capturing the story’s magical yet ominous tone. Lauren also illustrated a map for the book’s interior, decorated with hand-drawn elements meant to look like doodles from the characters themselves.

In addition to the cover, Lauren illustrated a detailed map of the fantasy world, complete with whimsical character doodles. “I think she did a great job,” Hannah said. “The map is so fun. It looks like the characters doodled on it, which just brings the world to life even more.”

Although the book is geared toward middle-grade readers, Hannah has received feedback from people of all ages who have enjoyed the story. “It kind of falls into that late elementary through middle school category, but I think it resonates beyond that,” she said.

“Getting feedback was hard. Sometimes the editors cut out a part I really liked. But in the end, it always made the story better,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot about storytelling, about rewriting, and about patience.”

The publication process was not without its challenges. Hannah admitted that rewriting the story multiple times was one of the most difficult aspects. “People are impressed when I say I started it at 13, but it wasn’t good at 13,” she laughed. “It changed so much. I even printed out plot points and rearranged them on the floor like a puzzle.

Despite the struggles, Hannah stayed motivated by the hope that the story could one day help readers. “Pilot uses breathing exercises to manage her anxiety. I wanted kids to read that and maybe feel seen.”

Advertisement

Lauren echoed her sister’s sentiments, saying, “I was so happy to help with the cover, but this is Hannah’s achievement. I’m just really proud of her.”

Pilot’s Shadows is the first in a planned trilogy. Hannah has already written large portions of the next two installments and has ideas for future stories beyond the world of Pilot Jenkins.

“This series means a lot to me,” she said. “But I’m also excited to branch out and write in other worlds.”

Now living in American Fork, Hannah is embracing this new chapter with gratitude and excitement. She continues to engage with readers through her website and Instagram account, and she hopes her journey will inspire other young writers to chase their creative dreams.

Pilot’s Shadows is available on Amazon. To learn more about Hannah’s work, visit hannahmelville.com or follow her on Instagram at @hannah.melville.author.