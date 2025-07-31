Lone Peak Little League All-Stars win state championship title

– Lehi players key in victory; first game on Sunday

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Earlier in July, Lone Peak Little League All-Stars from northern Utah County, captured the 12u Little League State Championship title. Nearly half the roster on the all-star team is made up of athletes from Lehi City.

The newly crowned state champions are headed to San Bernardino, California, to represent Utah in the Little League Mountain Region Tournament, with a chance to punch their ticket to Williamsport and the Little League World Series. Every practice session has been a stepping-stone, and the young athletes are eagerly awaiting their moment to shine.

The team is special, and for the first time since 2004, a team outside of southern Utah will represent the state at the Little League Mountain Region Tournament. This victory resonates far beyond the field, particularly within the community of Lehi. It’s a shared triumph, the sweet culmination of years of collective endeavor and unwavering family support.

“Northern Utah youth baseball is building something special,” said head coach Mike Robertson. “We’ve been building this for years. We’re not just here to participate—we’re here to make a statement.”

The Lehi athletes played a “crucial role” in the team’s success according to Robertson. The team draws players not only from Lehi but across northern Utah County including Highland and Alpine.

“We’ve always known Lehi had talent,” said assistant coach Mark Walker, a Lehi native. “This group just had the right mix of discipline, chemistry, and heart.”

Advertisement

From late-night cage sessions to grueling tournament travel and weeknights dedicated to cultivating young talent, every moment has contributed to this long-awaited triumph, forging bonds of shared pride and achievement among families.

“These boys have been grinding for years. What makes this so special is that it’s our local community kids doing this—not some travel team from out of state,” said Lehi resident Julia Garrard whose son plays second base.

This is a dream realized for the players, and a proud affirmation for Lehi, proving that championship-level talent thrives here.

As the boys prepare for the biggest tournament of their young lives, excitement is building. For the players, it’s about baseball and opportunities, while the community, during a time of increased divergence, finds unity and purpose in supporting their team.

“This isn’t just about baseball anymore, it’s about what’s possible when a community believes in its kids,” said coach Robertson.

“They’ve already won something bigger than a title, they’ve brought our community together around something pure, something joyful,” said parent Stephanie Pickle, whose son plays on the team.

Lehi athletes include Beckham Olsen, Chase Walker, Cooper Stoddard, Lincoln Pickle and Timmy Garrard.

“They’re respectful, coachable, all raised by great families. These athletes know how to lift each other up, how to take ownership, and how to lead,” said Robertson.

Advertisement

Lone Peak Little League’s first game in the Mountain Regionals will be broadcast on ESPN+ on Sunday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. MT.