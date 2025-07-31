OPINION: What Kind of Lehi Do We Want?

Lehi stands at a crossroads. For years, we’ve welcomed growth with open arms—so much so that our population has nearly doubled in the past 15 years. We’ve become the sixth-largest city in Utah, uniquely positioned between the two most populous counties in Utah.

But now it’s time to ask: Is our quality of life getting better or worse?

Are our roads less congested? Are our parks keeping pace with new development? Are our neighborhoods benefiting from balanced growth, or are we simply paving the way for more high-density housing while our infrastructure falls further behind?

These are the questions I believe every voter should be asking as we look toward Lehi’s future. Because the choice in this election is clear: We can stick with the status quo—a pace of development that primarily benefits large developers and out-of-town investors, or we can take a hard look at whether this growth is truly serving the people who call Lehi home. We need an approach that will keep the character of Lehi, rather than redefine it.

If elected to City Council, I will advocate for a more deliberate, strategic approach to growth, one that prioritizes current residents and desired commercial development over high-density residential. Saratoga Springs and American Fork are receiving tens of millions in tax revenue from Lehi residents because we have rubber-stamped high-density residential over commercial development, which gives away our future tax base. Without an adequate commercial revenue base, you are asked to pay more in property taxes. We need to fix this with new voices in the city government. I will fight for a better approach to revenue for the city that doesn’t rely on your property taxes to go up every two years, while massive developers get huge tax incentives.

I will explore additional tax relief for servicemembers and first-responders. I will oppose needless spending on things like unwanted (and unsafe) bike lanes, extravagant new city buildings, and pet-projects. Instead, I will focus government on the basics – like sidewalks, police officers, and green space for your families. I encourage you to ask me tough questions, and if elected, hold me accountable.

I respect all candidates and salute them for stepping up, even if we disagree. Diplomacy has taught me to come to the table with differing views and priorities with the goal to reach the best possible solution. Several candidates have served for years already, between the city council and planning commission, and I respect them for it. But experience does not always equate to effective leadership. So again, ask yourself, is our quality of life where it should be? Do we need a change?

Advertisement

Lehi is still an incredible place to live and raise a family, but we have to be honest about the growing pains we’re facing. And we have to decide whether to double down on more of the same, or chart a new course that preserves what makes Lehi our home.

This election isn’t just about who gets elected—it’s about what kind of city we want to live in.

Let’s vote with that in mind.

James Harrison

Candidate for City Council