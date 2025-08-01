Bushmans to be honored for service in schools, FFA, 4-H

STAFF WRITER | Lehi Free Press

John Keith and Dixie Bushman have spent their lives contributing to the welfare of Lehi and its youth.

In 2003, the Bushmans were inducted into the Lehi FFA Chapter as honorary members. They helped organize the Timpanogos 4-H Club to support youth at livestock shows, teach financial responsibility, prepare students to showcase animals and highlight the joy that comes from hard work. In 2004, the Bushman family was awarded the 4-H Family of the Year for outstanding 4-H family involvement and service to 4-H members in Utah County.

In 1975, when John got a teaching position at Sego Lily Elementary, the couple moved back to Lehi. While teaching, John also served as the watermaster for Lehi Irrigation Company. During that time, while cleaning out irrigation ditches throughout Lehi, John taught many young men the ethics of hard work and responsibility. He held that position, and that of water superintendent, for nine years. Later, he became the secretary and has held that position for more than 30 years.

In 1987, John became the principal at Forbes Elementary in American Fork. He worked there until he was selected to staff and open Eaglecrest Elementary. He finished his career at Eaglecrest, retiring in 2008. The students affectionately referred to him as, “Mr. B., the principal who wore funny suspenders.”

Throughout his career, John was recognized for his dedicated service to students and parents. In 2004, he was honored by the Utah Association of Elementary School Principals as the Alpine School District Distinguished Principal. In 2005, the Utah PTA honored him with the Outstanding Administrator Award of Utah, and in 2006, he was presented with the Accent on Excellence Award by the Alpine School District Foundation.

When asked why he went into education, he said, “I love to work in environments where children, teachers, and others work together to succeed. … Where else in this world can you find a job that enables you to interact positively, observe children’s academic growth and be associated with great people who make learning and education their careers?”

Dixie worked at Lehi High School as the attendance secretary and later as a financial secretary. When Willowcreek Middle School opened, the principal asked Dixie to be his financial secretary. She worked there until retirement in 2008.

She was president of the Alpine Classified Association and served on the Utah Classified Employees Association Board. In 1990, she was selected as the Outstanding Classified Employee-Office Personnel for Alpine School District. In 2007, she was named Employee of the Year for Willowcreek Middle School.

John is the oldest of four children born to Henry Keith and Ann Budge Bushman of Lehi. During his senior year, he was president of the Lehi FFA Chapter and was awarded the State Star Farmer Award of Utah and National American Farmer Degree. In 1999, he received the Carl Stewart Distinguished Service Award for his dedication and support to the members of the Lehi FFA Chapter.

Dixie is the third of four children born to Anthony Joseph and Ardith Goates Ferkovich of Lehi. Dixie’s father served as Lehi chief of police. During high school, she was a member of the FHA, mixed girls chorus, National Honor Society and Pep Club.

Dixie has dedicated many summers to building miniature floats for the Lehi Round-Up Celebration. John and Dixie spent so many years selling the famous “rodeo burger” at the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo and became pros at throwing hamburgers to customers in the stands.

The couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They are the proud parents of three boys: John (Sue), Nathan (Laura) and Tyson. They have six grandchildren.