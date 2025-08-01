Prep sports year starts next week

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

Although local high school students won’t enter the classroom until Aug. 13, the fall sports year gets underway on Monday. Outdoor teams start early in order to complete their seasons before the weather makes it difficult to play.

Unlike in past years, when the start dates for competition were somewhat staggered, all teams except football are allowed to begin their official schedules on Aug. 4, and that’s when the boys golf teams at both Lehi and Skyridge will roll out at Thanksgiving Point first thing in the morning.

The next day (Aug. 5), the girls soccer teams get underway. The Pioneers will visit Mountain Ridge with a 5 p.m. start time for varsity, while the Falcons will host Bingham with a varsity kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

Skyridge welcomes Snow Canyon on Wednesday (Aug. 6) at 3:30 p.m., while the Lehi girls tennis team takes on Alta at home with a 3 p.m. start time. The Pioneer kickers have their home opener on Thursday (Aug. 7) with the varsity game set to start at 7 p.m.

The Lehi girls tennis team is scheduled to compete in the Ashton Invitational Tournament at Pleasant Grove High School on Aug. 8 and 9.

It promises to be another exciting football season as the Pioneers came in third and the Falcons fifth in the Class 6A preseason coaches poll.

The Pioneer Purple and White football scrimmages are set for Friday (Aug. 8), with the sophomores playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity around 6:30 p.m.

Lehi will visit Maple Mountain on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. to open the official season with an endowment game. The Pioneers will travel to Mountain Ridge the next week.

The Falcon Orange and Grey games are scheduled for Aug. 8 as well, beginning with the younger players at 6 p.m. and the varsity/JV squads to follow.

Skyridge will host Mountain Ridge for an endowment game to open the football season Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. The next week the Falcons will welcome Liberty High School from Las Vegas.

The Skyridge cross country teams are scheduled to compete at the Premier Invitational at the Cottonwood Complex in Salt Lake City on Aug. 9 beginning at 8:15 a.m.

The first matches for both volleyball teams are on Aug. 12, when Lehi will host Riverton and Skyridge will welcome Bingham. Both varsity matches will start around 6:30 p.m.

The five-time defending state champion Falcon girls tennis team gets the season underway on Aug. 14 with a visit to perennial rival Lone Peak at 3 p.m.

In a related note, this school year will include the inaugural season for Esports in the high schools as an activity under the umbrella of the Utah High School Activities Association. Competitions will be held during the winter culminating in a state tournament in April.